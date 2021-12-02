Pathway Health Announces Engagement of Dr. Jimmy Amit Nanda to Lead Pathway's Expansion Allied Health Services

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company"), a leading, integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Dr. Jimmy Nanda to lead a multi-million dollar expansion of the Company's allied health services for Pathway Health in Canada and globally.

"I'm very pleased to be working with Pathway Health as they accelerate their allied health expansion plans," said Dr. Nanda. "Treatment for chronic pain should be multidisciplinary in nature and consider the patient's physical, social, psychological and emotional health. Best practice treatment plans for chronic pain involve physicians working closely with allied health care providers, including chiropractors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, massage therapists, and psychologists. I believe Pathway Health can become a market leader in providing these services and I'm excited to be a part of that growth curve."

"We are also very pleased to have Dr. Nanda working with Pathway Health," said Ken Yoon, CEO of Pathway Health. "With his expertise and extensive experience in Allied Health, I believe Dr. Nanda will contribute significantly to the Company's growth strategy and operational effectiveness, while leveraging the latest in technology and evidence-based science to enable access to the highest quality of patient care."

About Dr. Nanda

Dr. Nanda brings a wealth of experience and leadership to allied health care in North America and India. He has been a leader in the Canadian and Indian chiropractic doctor space for over 17 years and has been instrumental to developing chiropractic within multidisciplinary chronic pain treatment systems in Canada for over 15 years. Dr. Nanda is also a leader and expert in the implementation of concussion, sports medicine, and chronic pain protocols for doctors and in chronic pain clinics. He introduced and developed the chiropractic profession in India and has been active in working with and implementing chiropractic and chronic pain management into the Indian healthcare system since 2003. Dr. Nanda serves on many North American chiropractic and allied health boards and is a leader in developing diversity, equity and inclusion policies in companies and medical clinics. Pathway reported that Dr. Nanda will be leading the acquisition and development programs of Pathway Chronic Pain Clinics in Canada and globally.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions. The Company owns and operates nine community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of Cannabis Health Products (CHPs) for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

