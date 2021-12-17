Pathway Health Announces Dual Listing on Frankfurt Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (Frankfurt: KL1) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on December 17, 2021 under the symbol "KL1".

"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide Pathway Health with direct access to the European capital markets and an opportunity for the company to increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment by expanding our shareholder base," said Ken Yoon, CEO of Pathway Health.

About The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. With a share turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading center, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50 per cent are from countries other than Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement, and information systems, allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions. The Company owns and operates nine community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of Cannabis Health Products (CHPs) for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

