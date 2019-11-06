Paths to Reconciliation: National Tour Launches in Ottawa
Nov 06, 2019, 15:01 ET
OTTAWA, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - In a school gymnasium filled to capacity with elementary students, Phyllis Webstad, an Indigenous residential school survivor, recounted her first day at St. Joseph's Mission Residential School. It was not a happy story. Her experience of how her brand new shiny orange shirt and the rest of her clothes were stripped from her, impacted her life. The first day of school is a big deal for all children. The students at Ottawa's Chapman Mills Elementary School appeared to have a lot of empathy for the Secwepemc elder.
Canadian Geographic Education (Can Geo Education) and the Orange Shirt Society (OSS) are launching the Paths to Reconciliation National Tour to help K-12 school students learn about the intergenerational impact of residential schools on Indigenous People. Residential schools were the instrument of choice used by consecutive Canadian government up until the 1990's to eradicate Indigenous language and culture. This national tour uses a two-prong approach to help students learn about Canada's residential school history. Phyllis's story opens the young audience to this difficult topic, while workshops using the Indigenous Peoples' Atlas of Canada (IPAC) Giant Floor Map use experiential learning to help students grasp the complexity, geography and social impacts of the residential school story.
Ottawa area schools are the first stop on this 12-city national tour. For Phyllis Webstad, education is the first step towards reconciliation. "I am humbled and honoured" she said, "to be partnering with Can Geo Education on the Paths to Reconciliation tour. By sharing my truth with students, we are creating a world that I never thought possible, and they will ensure that what happened to us never happens again."
The Paths to Reconciliation tour continues Can Geo Education's groundbreaking work to develop innovative teaching events and resources on Indigenous issues. "This project is critical for the ongoing reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous People. We are hopeful that by working with the next generation of Canadians we can honour survivors and educate the public" says Ellen Curtis, Director of Education. The Can Geo Education team are currently working on Paths to Reconciliation educational resources that will be designed to raise awareness about residential schools and create an environment to advance reconciliation. The resources will be launched in the fall of 2020.
The Paths to Reconciliation National Tour will be visiting the following communities:
|
Thunder Bay, Ontario
|
November 18 and 19, 2019
|
Halifax, Nova Scotia
|
January 20 and 21, 2020
|
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
|
January 23 and 24, 2020
|
Fredericton, New Brunswick
|
January 27 and 28, 2020
|
Calgary, Alberta
|
February 10, 11, and 12, 2020
|
Winnipeg, Manitoba
|
February 24 and 25, 2020
|
Regina, Saskatchewan
|
March 2, 2020
|
Moosejaw, Saskatchewan
|
March 3 and 4, 2020
|
Whitehorse, Yukon
|
March 12 and 13, 2020
|
Haida Gwaii, British Columbia
|
March 16, 17, and 18, 2020
This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.
About the Orange Shirt Society
The Orange Shirt Society is a non-profit organization based in Williams Lake, B.C. where Orange Shirt Day (September 30) began in 2013. The Society has both Indigenous and non-Indigenous board members, and is dedicated to raising awareness of the harm to children, families and communities caused by the residential schools.
About The Royal Canadian Geographical Society
The Royal Canadian Geographical Society was founded in 1929 with the important mandate of making Canada better known to Canadians and to the world. The Society has, for 90 years, led the charge towards fostering a deeper appreciation of Canada's natural, cultural and social heritage. Its vision is to help Canadians chart a successful future by advancing a greater understanding of Canada's geography — the diverse human and physical landscape — as well as the changes affecting its people and the environment.
Media information: Phyllis Webstad, Executive Director and Founder, Orange Shirt Society, phyllis.webstad@orangeshirtday.org; Deb Chapman, Communications Manager, The Royal Canadian Geographical Society, (613) 299-8995, chapman@rcgs.org; Ellen Curtis, Director of Education, The Royal Canadian Geographical Society, (613) 745-4629 ext. 124, curtis@rcgs.org
