Pathfinder Strengthens Balance Sheet with Private Placement Financing, Proposed Extension of Convertible Debentures and Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RV) (the "Company" or "Pathfinder.") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 12,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit to raise total gross proceeds of up to $500,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of eighteen months from closing (the "Closing date"). If, after the date that is four months and one day after the Closing date, the Shares trade or close on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), or such other exchange or market on which the Shares may become traded, at $0.15 or more for ten consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the warrants by giving notice via news release and thereafter the warrants will automatically expire at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific time) on the 30th day after such news release.

Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital, to support the development of its Agassiz Campground expansion and to advance acquisition opportunities within its pipeline, consisting of RV resorts and RV & self-storage opportunities.

Extension of Convertible Debentures

Pathfinder has been in discussion with its debenture holders and is proposing to extend (the "CD Extension") the maturity date and conversion term and defer the payment of all accrued interest until maturity, of up to $2,395,000 in principal amount of its Series 2021-07.CD10-A and CD10-B convertible debentures, from July 26, 2023 and September 8, 2023, respectively, to December 1, 2023. All other terms of the convertible debentures will remain the same.

Securities for Debt Settlement

Pathfinder is also proposing to settle (the "SFD Settlement") up to $105,000 in debt plus $5,207 in accrued interest to three arms-length parties by the issuance of 2,755,175 units having terms identical to the Units issued in the Private Placement.

Exchange Approvals and Hold Periods

The Private Placement, CD Extension and SFD Settlement are subject to the approval of the Exchange. Any securities issued in connection with the Private Placement and SFD Settlement are expected to be subject to a 4-month statutory hold period, and if issued or exercisable at less than $0.05 per Share, a 4-month Exchange hold period.

About Pathfinder Ventures

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of premier branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and new construction. The Corporation is taking advantage of the rapidly growing market of Canadians who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

To learn more about Pathfinder Camp Resorts, click the link below:

www.PathfinderCampResorts.com

On behalf of the board of directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

