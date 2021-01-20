Passion MTL launches two new unifying projects in Montreal

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ -The goal of the online magazine Passion MTL is to introduce Montreal businesses and institutions. Always listening to the community, Passion MTL decides to expand its offer with a second site: VerdunLuv.ca.

Starting in February, VerdunLuv.ca will present the jewels of this borough, which is teeming with businesses and exceptional entrepreneurs. With the mission of becoming a hyperlocal media, VerdunLuv.ca will also publish news related to life in Verdun. We will work to make the borough shine within its community, as well as all of greater Montreal.

Passion MTL also has another project which has been accepted by La Ruche, the # 1 crowdfunding platform in Quebec. In fact, Féline Caféine will begin its fundraising activities very soon with the goal of launching a 100% Montreal business.

The goal of Féline Caféine: to produce beauty products for the body that are natural, with local products and by recycling coffee grounds. The company will start by launching body oils, bath salts and scrubs, and including other products over time.

In order to help with crowdfunding, Féline Caféine is looking for partners and collaborators in order to increase its counterparts to investors. The rewards are offered in order to reward the contributors for their financial participation in the project. Féline Caféine is looking for distributors, merchants or producers who work in Montreal and who would like to be part of this new adventure.

Interested in taking part in projects? You can contact Stéphanie Alcaraz Robinson by email at [email protected]

SOURCE Passion MTL

For further information: Stéphanie Alcaraz Robinson, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Passion MTL, [email protected]

