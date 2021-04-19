Passageways Announces Bold New Brand Vision for Leading Board Management Platform OnBoard

New brand strengthens OnBoard's position as the global leader in board management software

INDIANAPOLIS, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Passageways, Inc., creator of OnBoard, the award-winning board management solution that simplifies board communication and collaboration, today unveiled a strategic update of the OnBoard board intelligence platform, including new logo, brand identity, website, and a refreshed user experience.

"The importance of agile governance and leadership could not be more evident than in the last 12 months," says OnBoard Chief Marketing Officer Rob Kunzler. "With this update, customers and users will experience a reimagined OnBoard identity – one that continues to simplify complicated processes and create more effective board meetings. This milestone reinforces our commitment to meet customers' needs, help them achieve their objectives, and empower their boards to thrive."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of record-setting growth for the Indianapolis-based company following an intense period of increased demand spurred by accelerated digital transformation due to the COVID-19 pandemic — 1,000 new customers from more than 25 countries over an 18-month timeframe.

As board-led organizations faced unprecedented challenges, they also required a secure cloud-based platform to power virtual meetings. For more than 2,000 customers worldwide, OnBoard's powerful yet simple platform (including Zoom integration) enabled safe and effective remote board meetings to ensure continuity.

According to the upcoming May release of OnBoard's 2021 Board Effectiveness Report, more than 66% of survey respondents noted an increase in board effectiveness following the shift to remote-only meetings –and many cited board management platforms, like OnBoard, as the primary reason for this newfound effectiveness.

The recent survey, which included responses from more than 280 board executives, directors, and administrators, also revealed organizations using board management software achieved more positive governance outcomes during the pandemic; were able to distribute meeting materials to board members earlier; and kept board members better prepared overall.

"The pandemic brought to light that many boards have outdated processes, divided communication, and fragmented technology," says Passageways Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Paroon Chadha. "It's evident that boards are looking for new tools to collaborate and communicate so they can govern more effectively and have more strategic, more productive meetings. This was clearly illustrated in 2020 as the average user time in OnBoard increased by more than 40%."

OnBoard's brand update rebrand follows the strategic repositioning and operational independence of Passageways' OnSemble product in August 2020. Similarly, OnBoard now operates as an independent, market-facing brand for board management software and solutions. Passageways, Inc. now assumes a role as a silent parent company for OnBoard and OnSemble.

"The new Onboard brand and its evolved positioning supports our growing leadership in the market –illustrated by the rapid expansion, customer acquisition, and support activities we're enjoying in international markets, including Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand," continued Kunzler. "Coupled with the complex enterprise customers we've partnered with in high tech, healthcare, higher education, and financial services, it's clear that Onboard continues to demonstrate category leadership."

To learn more about the OnBoard board intelligence platform and updated brand experience, visit onboardmeetings.com/launch.

About OnBoard

At OnBoard, we believe board meetings should be informed, effective, and uncomplicated. That's why we give boards and leadership teams an elegant solution that simplifies governance. Launched in 2011, today, OnBoard serves as the board intelligence platform for more than 2,000 organizations and their 12,000 boards and committees in 32 countries worldwide. With customers in higher education, nonprofit, healthcare systems, government, and enterprise business, OnBoard is the leading board management provider.

Learn more about OnBoard's award-winning board intelligence platform at onboardmeetings.com

About Passageways

Passageways is the parent company of leading board intelligence platform OnBoard and company collaboration portal OnSemble. Founded on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., in 2003 by Paroon Chadha and a co-founder, Passageways is an inclusive organization that strives to provide the best software, service, support possible. With more than 2,000 customers in 32 countries, Passageways is a Pledge 1% company committed to advancing the values of innovation, community, and charity.

To learn more about Passageways or become a part of the Passageways team, visit passageways.com

