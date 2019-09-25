Pasha Brands Signs Supply Agreement with Health Canada Licensed Canandia

VANCOUVER, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Pasha Brands Ltd. ("Pasha") (CSE: CRFT) (OTC: CRFTF) (FSE: ZZD), Canada's national craft cannabis organization, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary BC Craft Supply Co. ("BC Craft") has signed a supply agreement with Canandia Bioceutials ("Canandia"), based in Delta, BC. This supply contract will add approximately 500kg of specialized craft cannabis to BC Craft's supply chain and brings the number of licensed micro-producers BC Craft has signed supply agreements with to four.

Canandia founder, Alon Amit, brings decades of cannabis growing experience with him to the legal marketplace with businesses operating in both Canada and Israel. As a master cultivator of cannabis for medical purposes under three previous regulatory regimes in Canada since 2001, Alon has a successful track record for producing high quality cannabis, and will now form a part of BC Craft's supply chain for both the medical and national recreational market. Alon's previous company has been selling dry medical cannabis directly to the Government of Alberta's Worker's Compensation Board under an exclusive contract to supply their claimants.

Canandia had applied under previous Health Canada rules to be a Licensed Producer. However, due to its size, they were given the option to amend their license to the newly created class of micro-cultivator on October 12, 2018. The micro-cultivator licence allows for a canopy size of 2,150 square feet which will typically generate approximately 500 kg of craft cannabis per year operating out of an indoor facility.

About Pasha Brands

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry and is developing a nation-wide network of craft cultivators to provide the nation with high grade quality craft cannabis. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a licence to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD".

For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

SOURCE Pasha Brands Ltd.

For further information: Media & Investor Relations Contact: Emerald Asuncion, communications@pashabrands.com, (236) 521-5135