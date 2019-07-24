Pasha Brands Signs Agreement with Great North Distributors for National Distribution

VANCOUVER, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Pasha Brands Ltd. ("Pasha") (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD), North America's largest craft cannabis brand house, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Great North Distributors, Inc. ("Great North"), Canada's first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis, to distribute Pasha's craft cannabis products throughout Canada.

Through the newly formed partnership, Great North will give Pasha Brands access to its nationwide sales and distribution network, which includes experienced sales and marketing teams, established relationships with all government cannabis distribution boards, as well as coverage with Canada's numerous private retailers.

"Our agreement with Great North is very significant for a variety of reasons," said Jason Longden, CEO of Pasha Brands. "Through BC Craft Supply Co., small craft producers throughout Canada will now have nationwide sales representation for their world-famous craft products – without ever having to make a sales call. The Great North leadership team's experience in the wine and spirits sector translates well into the newly established Canadian cannabis industry and is of great value as we look to build our business throughout Canada."

Established by the owners of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the world's preeminent distributor for beverage alcohol, Great North has reach across every province in Canada, including established relationships and expertise in working with provincially-owned and operated retailers and private retailers. Great North applies industry-leading data analytics capabilities from the wine and spirits industry to the new cannabis industry, providing suppliers with a powerful data-driven approach to cannabis sales.

Doug Wieland, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of Canada and Great North Distributors, provided insight into the decision to partner with Pasha Brands, saying, "Having spent the past year meeting the Pasha team and craft producers in BC Craft Supply Co.'s supply chain, we believe that the next big move in Canada's cannabis sector will be craft products. We look forward to bringing these products to market in a timely and accessible fashion and can't wait to see how Canadians react to this highly coveted class of cannabis products."

With a proven track record of performance and driving sales from coast-to-coast, Great North will ensure that Pasha Brands, its subsidiaries and their products will be well-represented at cannabis retailers across the country. Great North's established cannabis sales team has been operational pre-legalization and will be responsible for selling Pasha's growing portfolio of brands and products to Canadian cannabis retailers.

Under the agreement, BC Craft Supply Co. will purchase cannabis products from licensed micro-cultivators for processing and sell the finished products through provincial and territorial government distribution systems in Canada.

About Pasha Brands

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

About Great North Distributors

Great North Distributors, Inc. is a Canadian subsidiary of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, North America's largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. Southern Glazer's has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 21,000 team members. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com.

