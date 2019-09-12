Pasha Brands makes Historic Submission to the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to Transition Prohibition Era Brands

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Pasha Brands Ltd. ("Pasha") (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE: ZZD), North America's largest craft cannabis brand house, is pleased to announce that it has submitted a product call application package in consideration for supplier approval from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), in hopes of becoming the first vendor to supply British Columbia's provincial distributor with craft cannabis products. This is the second application of its kind for Pasha, the first being for the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) earlier this year, and marks the company's ability to bring quality craft cannabis products from recognized pre-legalization brands to market in an efficient and timely manner.

Through Pasha's numerous craft brands, this application offers the Province of British Columbia the opportunity to access to its differentiated consumer-focused products from accomplished local brands and Canadian craft farmers. By way of its recently acquired Vancouver Island-based licensed producer, MedCann, currently undergoing a name change, Pasha will process wellness-use craft products including pre-rolled premium flower, extracts, capsules, edibles, vaporizer oils, and topicals.

Pasha is proud to submit products from its prohibition-era brands family, brands firmly rooted in British Columbia's craft cannabis industry, to the BCLDB – the only public legal retailer of cannabis in the province. Brands included in the 32-product initial application package include several brand names and production formulations: CBD Therapeutics (CBD isolates and oil formulations), Beard Brothers Collective (cannabis oils, vape pen inhalants, and shatter distillates), Theraveda (craft cannabis flower), Aurion (Craft cannabis gel capsules, distillates, and vape oil products), Roll Model (premium flower pre-rolls and vape oils), Grizzlers (sativa and indica flower pre-rolls), and Earth Dragon Organics (CBD-infused skincare and bath products).

Submitting this application to the BCLDB signifies that Pasha and its subsidiaries are ready to enter the legal market with these products. "These brands were built by people with long-range vision and, for most, their narratives are small business established by locals in British Columbia," said Dr. Brigitte Simons, Chief Scientific Officer at Pasha Brands, who oversaw the submission. "It's time to bring these highly sought-after craft products to the BC consumers who love them."

Jason Longden, CEO of Pasha, added, "Seeing all the Pasha brands coming together and creating a team transitioning from the traditional market to offer unique craft cannabis products is really exciting. It will be a privilege to share our mindfully developed products with a larger demographic."

About Pasha Brands

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a licence to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD".

For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com

