Pascoe Canada launches Tussiflorin® Thyme, a new herbal cough syrup perfect for the whole family!

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Pascoe Canada has expanded its product line of natural remedies for cough and cold, with Tussiflorin® Thyme, an herbal cough syrup. Tussiflorin® Thyme relieves both wet/chest coughs, as well as dry coughs, and even helps fight bronchitis.

Made with pure thyme extract as the medicinal ingredient, Tussiflorin® Thyme uses the benefits of this herb with antispasmodic, antifungal, and antitussive properties. It works as a first-rate expectorant that sooths the throat, relaxes the bronchial muscles and helps facilitate the loosening and removal of mucus and phlegm.

Tussiflorin® Thyme is suitable for age 1 and older, making it a powerful and effective toddler's cough syrup. Its great taste also makes it a perfect kid's cough syrup - it won't be a struggle to get them to take it. In fact, kids love it!

Some noteable benefits of Tussiflorin® Thyme:

Provides wet and dry cough relief

Soothes the throat and relaxes bronchial muscles

Facilitates the removal of mucus and phlegm

Helps fight bronchitis and other respiratory disturbances

Made with pure thyme extract

Can be used as a toddler's cough syrup or a kids cough syrup as well as for adults

Suitable for age 1 and older – perfect for the whole family!

"With Health Canada advising against the use of classical cough syrups for children under the age of 6, parents were left with little to no options when needing to treat their children's coughs. Tussiflorin® Thyme is approved by Health Canada and suitable for children age 1 and older. Our product is however, also effective for adults, and offers relieve for all kinds of coughs, ranging from mild coughs to heavy/chest coughs, and even helps fight bronchitis. This makes Tussiflorin® Thyme an excellent choice for a household cough syrup, as it works for everyone from toddlers, to teens, to seniors – so it's perfect for the whole family!" explains René Kautz, CEO of Pascoe Canada.

About Pascoe Canada

Pascoe Canada is the Canadian subsidiary of Pascoe Naturmedizin, a German Pharmaceutical Company. As a family owned company since 1895, Pascoe has grown into one of the leading international manufacturers of natural health care products and is headquartered in Giessen, Germany, and has offices in Canada, and several European countries.

