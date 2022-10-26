Pascoe Canada launches Pascoflair Night, a sleep aid containing three medicinal herbs for restful sleep

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Pascoe Canada has expanded its sleep products category with the addition of Pascoflair Night. Pascoe's new herbal sleep aid, Pascoflair Night, is formulated with passionflower, valerian, and lemon balm to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Pascoflair Night has sedative properties for uninterrupted sleep without side effects of hormonal disruptions or hangover effects.

Pascoe's new sleep aid, Pascoflair Night, is formulated with passionflower, valerian and lemon balm to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. (CNW Group/Pascoe Canada)

Pascoflair® Night is used in herbal medicine as a sleep aid (during times of mental stress) as an alternative to sleeping pills to promote restful sleep. Pascoflair Night is an over-the-counter sleep aid containing 80mg of passionflower, 125mg valerian and 112mg lemon balm in each tablet to be used as needed. The synergy between these medicinal plants allows the formula to use lower doses of each herbal ingredient with optimal efficacy. This results in one of the best natural health products for sleep, without habit-forming potential, hangovers, or grogginess.

Pascoflair Night can be found in local health food stores or online to begin achieving restful sleep throughout the night, suitable for ages 18 and older. Unlike other sleep aids containing melatonin or other hormonal disruptors, Pascoflair Night is formulated without hormones. The ingredients are non-habit forming and can be used as needed or on a regular basis. Made in Germany, Pascoflair Night, amongst other Pascoe products, are manufactured with one of the highest quality standards to deliver one of the best over the counter sleep aid to its users.

Use Pascoflair Night before bed as an effective remedy for sleep disturbances, restless nights, troubles falling asleep and staying asleep. How to use Pascoflair Night as sleep aid:

for uninterrupted sleep

help with sleep disturbances

as an alternative to addictive sleep medications

non-hormonal deep sleep aid remedy (no melatonin)

jet lag or other sleep scheduling

use as needed or on regular basis in the evening

sedative properties for restful sleep (not suitable for daytime use)

Click the link below to learn more about the best natural sleep aid for restful and peaceful sleep.

https://www.pascoe.ca/products/pascoflair-night

Pascoe Canada

As a family-owned company since 1895, Pascoe has grown into one of the leading international manufacturers of natural health care products. Pascoe is dedicated to creating quality products to improve health and well-being. Their portfolio includes more than 350 products – mostly herbal supplements.

SOURCE Pascoe Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Anahita Jovaini, Dir. of Marketing & Customer Relations, [email protected]