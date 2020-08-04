Pascoe Canada launches Basenpowder Pascoe®, a natural and easy to use multi-mineral electrolyte powder

Basenpowder Pascoe ® delivers the essential mineral combination of Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc. Calcium is important in the development and maintenance of strong and healthy bones. Magnesium is required for normal muscle and nerve function and to support healthy heart functions. Magnesium also plays a significant role in producing ATP, essential to the metabolic activities in every cell. In addition, Zinc is instrumental in supporting the body's immune system, bone, and cell growth. Each mineral plays a unique role in the body and since essential minerals are not made by the body, they must come from your diet.

Basenpowder Pascoe® can be found at any natural health food store or online and is suitable for ages 9 and up. Unlike other products in the market Basenpowder Pascoe® is free of artificial ingredients and colors, gluten, lactose and sugar. Basenpowder Pascoe® is the ideal vegan, keto-friendly, and caffeine-free supplement.

For athletes and health-conscious individuals alike, Basenpowder Pascoe® can be used as a sports drink to replenish minerals and electrolytes lost through perspiration. While restoring your healthy energy levels, preventing muscle cramps and delivering rapid hydration, the multi-mineral electrolyte formula will also:

Help to maintain a healthy immune system

Supports proper muscle function

Maintain healthy hair, skin and nails

Support tissue formation and heart function

Provide a great source of pre-workout electrolytes

Simply mix one single-serve pack of the electrolyte powder in 8 ounces of water or favourite beverage to support vital physical processes.

About Pascoe Canada

As a family-owned company since 1895, Pascoe has grown into one of the leading international manufacturers of natural health care products and is headquartered in Giessen, Germany, and has offices in Canada, and several European countries. Pascoe is dedicated to creating quality products to improve patient´s health and wellbeing. Their portfolio includes more than 350 products – mostly herbal supplements.

As far as possible, Pascoe products are made from locally grown and sourced raw materials that undergo standardized quality control production and are manufactured under the strictest Good Manufacturing Practice guidelines. All Pascoe products endure a rigorous quality assurance process and are tested extensively before brought to the consumer.

