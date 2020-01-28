Pascoe Canada brings its trusted German, herbal pharmaceutical-grade sleeping pills, Pascoflair®, to Canada for over 10 years

As one of the few truly herbal sleep remedies available on the market, Pascoflair® is sold over-the-counter and is suitable for age 13 and older. For those who suffer from sleep disorders or disturbances, Pascoflair® can help with falling asleep faster and waking up feeling refreshed without the grogginess associated with other sleeping pills. Some notable benefits of Pascoflair® include:

Calms the mind and shuts off running thoughts

Non-habit forming

No hangover/groggy effect

Fall asleep fast

Can begin to work in 20-30 minutes

No prescription needed

Contains no hormones (like melatonin)

Trusted in the Canadian market for over 10 years

"We are delighted to bring an effective herbal sleep aid to Canada. We have been here for over 15 years, and we have earned our reputation for offering high quality, effective and safe products that are sustainable. If you are looking for an effective sleeping pill with little to no side effects that won't compromise your long-term health, you can try Pascoflair® now for a limited time by emailing [email protected] with your name and mailing address," comments René Kautz, CEO of Pascoe Canada.

About Pascoe Canada

As a family owned company since 1895, Pascoe has grown into one of the leading international manufacturers of natural health care products and is headquartered in Giessen, Germany, and has offices in Canada, and several European countries. Pascoe is dedicated to creating quality products to improve patient´s health and wellbeing. Their portfolio includes more than 350 products – mostly herbal supplements.

As far as possible, Pascoe products are made from locally grown and sourced raw materials that undergo standardized quality control production and are manufactured under the strictest Good Manufacturing Practice guidelines. All Pascoe products endure a rigorous quality assurance process and are tested extensively before brought to the consumer.

