PAs across Canada applaud BC Government move to introduce Physician Assistants

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Physician Assistants (CAPA) applauds the government of BC for moving to introduce PAs starting in emergency departments, recognizing the value they could play in an overstretched health care system.

PAs are physician extenders that practice with negotiated autonomy. They can perform any task within their supervising physician's scope of practice, greatly enhancing capacity. Studies across the globe have proven that integrating the PA model reduces emergency room wait times and decreases surgical backlogs.

"I'm elated at the government's announcement to introduce our profession, which will make an impact on the day to day lives of British Columbians. Over time, introducing PAs into BC's emergency departments will help overburdened doctors and nurses better manage patient needs. PAs are looking forward to collaboration with BC Physicians and Nurses as we seek to fill gaps in healthcare. This is a good day for BC patients. " says CAPA BC Director, Lisa Stewart.

"With this announcement today, BC's health system joins the ranks of most other provinces in Canada, including our Canadian Armed Forces, where PAs are a mainstay in caring for our soldiers overseas." adds CAPA President, Kevin Dickson. "CAPA looks forward to working with the government and continuing the conversation to expand the profession, which includes developing a PA training program in BC and to develop sustainable funding models for the profession."

Quick Facts

Over 1,000 certified PAs practice across Canada in Ontario , Alberta , Manitoba , Nova Scotia , and New Brunswick

in , , , , and In 2023 Saskatchewan, Quebec , Prince Edward Island , as well as Newfoundland and Labrador make changes to introduce PAs.

, , as well as and make changes to introduce PAs. PAs are practicing across the Globe including in the Netherlands , the United Kingdom , the U.S. and more.

, the , the U.S. and more. Family medicine, emergency medicine, surgical specialties, psychiatry, geriatrics, and general medicine are among the many clinical settings where Canadian PAs are well-established.

It was found in Ontario Emergency Departments that PAs can reduce wait times by 1.9 times and reduce left without being seen rates by half.

About the Canadian Association of Physician Assistants (CAPA)

CAPA is the national voice of physician assistants in Canada. We support quality standards and competencies and help establish the profession within the national health care framework.

