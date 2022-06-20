Parvis to Present at Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Parvis Invest Inc. ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a new Canadian PropTech start-up developed in order to broaden access to real estate investment opportunities, is pleased to announce it will be participating for the first time in the 3rd Los Angeles Summit hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc., which will be held at the Beverly Hills Hotel from June 21st to June 24th, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.

The Vancouver-based company will be sponsoring the three-day event, and Parvis Founder and CEO, David Michaud , will be presenting on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, at 2:00 PM PST. Following his presentation, Mr. Michaud will also be fielding investor questions during the in-person summit.

"We are thrilled to be joining Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit for the first time, as both a sponsor and presenter," said Mr. Michaud. "Parvis is dedicated to paving the way for the next generation of investors, which means democratizing access to the real estate market for more people. We look forward to sharing with the investment community our company's story, our vision for the future of the real estate industry, and how our tech-enabled platform is set to unlock incredible opportunities within the sector."

Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to a highly selective audience of venture capital, family office, and institutional investors attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com .

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit

Format: Presentations, and Q&A

Date: Tuesday, June 21st to Friday, June 24th, 2022

Time: 9:30 AM PST – 4:00 PM PST

Venue: Held in person at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California

Registration: Please contact [email protected] to register

About Parvis

Parvis is a direct-to-investor and technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis believes in greater participation in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. The future of real estate investing is here; learn more at www.parvisinvest.com .

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @ParvisInvest

Facebook: ParvisInvest

LinkedIn: Parvis

SOURCE Parvis Invest Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Katie Green, August Strategy, Email: [email protected]