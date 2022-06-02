PARVIS RAISES $2.6M IN SEED ROUND FUNDING TO ACCELERATE GROWTH OF ITS TECH-ENABLED REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PLATFORM

Backed by strategic investors, the Canadian PropTech prepares to launch its tech-driven platform aimed at establishing Parvis as the go-to digital marketplace for real estate investors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Parvis Invest Inc. ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a new Canadian PropTech start-up built to broaden access to real estate investment opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has closed a $2.6M seed funding round. Set to offer quality real estate projects with a frictionless investment experience, Parvis is paving the way for the next generation of investors. Funds will be used towards launching Parvis' blockchain-backed platform which is poised to modernize and simplify the investing process while unlocking exciting real estate opportunities previously unavailable to the average investor. Parvis' Exempt Market Dealer application continues to be processed by the BC Securities Commission, and official approval and subsequent launch are expected in the coming weeks.

"Access to institutional real estate investment has long been an opportunity reserved for an elite few, and the industry is ripe for technological disruption," stated David Michaud , Founder and CEO of Parvis. "Today marks an exciting milestone for Parvis because it signals the incredible appetite from the investor community in our vision of opening up access to real estate investing. We are poised for success as we roll out our blockchain-enabled platform that broadens access to quality real estate investment selection, world-class underwriting, and investor transparency, with the opportunity for enhanced liquidity not typical of this investment class. The capital will fuel our investment in technology, and help create the platform and secondary marketplace that will allow the industry to evolve in exciting ways." continued Michaud.

The capital raise was led by the company's exclusive financial advisor Gravitas Securities Inc. , an IIROC licensed investment bank with whom Parvis has secured a multi-year partnership to propel its strategic growth as it scales up. Senior investment bankers at Gravitas invested in the seed round, further solidifying the strategic partnership. Doubling as a tech platform and marketplace, Parvis aims to provide investors with the ability to pursue expertly vetted institutional-level real estate opportunities, while also being able to unlock liquidity through its secondary market. Fusing data and technology to pair investors and developers, the start-up's direct-to-investor platform (set to launch later this summer) will make finding, tracking, and maximizing investments a seamless process at every step. By making available exciting investment opportunities that are typically reserved for a small group of elite investors, Parvis' unique model will empower investors through direct and easy access, low fees, and greater transparency.

"The timing of our launch is perfect. Investors are increasingly looking to find refuge from inflationary pressures in the economy in solid real estate investment opportunities that combine liquidity and diversification," stated Drew Green, Founder, and Chairman of Parvis. "These are fast-changing times in PropTech, and with Parvis, we are on the leading edge of the transformation."

Parvis has also thoughtfully considered how it can help support developers with a robust partner program that will act as the conduit to the supply side of the business. Core to the growth of Parvis is a strong base of both investors and developers, and this is where the match-making begins. Investing in real estate is a no-brainer for profitable gains and stable growth, but sourcing projects, vetting developers, and having flexibility in the amount an individual invests is where Parvis will unlock great value. In fact, the start-up bridges the gap between developers and investors, while curating quality projects with a high propensity for a great return. Through Parvis' digital platform, wealth advisors and financial professionals have platform access providing their clients with special investment opportunities.

At the helm of Parvis is a robust management team with over 40 years of combined experience across real estate development, corporate finance, technology, e-commerce, and entrepreneurship: Founder and CEO of Parvis David Michaud , Founder and CFO Jas Bagry , Founder and COO Conan Graham , and Founder and Chairman Drew Green . Aiming to optimize access to premium opportunities and profitability for investors, the Parvis team has set the groundwork for its industry-leading concept, and the start-up is poised to become the go-to digital marketplace for global real estate investors.

About Parvis

Parvis is a direct-to-investor and technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis believes in greater participation in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. The future of real estate investing is here; learn more at www.parvisinvest.com .

