Parvis Announces Senior Leadership Change and Strategic Hiring Updates

Parvis' Chief Operating Officer to step down as Parvis realigns post RTO, bringing on Scott Spence as Head of Growth and Zoe Seguev as Director, Operations and Compliance in a newly established roles, effective immediately

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven real estate company focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, today announced the stepping down of Conan Graham, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer effective as of April 3rd and the addition of Scott Spence to the position of Head of Growth and Zoe Seguev as Director, Operations and Compliance.

"On behalf of the Board, I am grateful for everything Conan has done to position Parvis for the future," said Drew Green, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. "As we move into the next period of growth, we do so from a position of strength, a testament to the performance and hard work of our founding team. Looking ahead, our objective remains to execute on our vision of long term growth and enhancing scale in order to deliver sustainable results," continued Green.

On the heels of the TSXV listing on March 10th 2023, Q1 has proven to be a busy and exciting time for Parvis. In a series of strategic hires and restructuring, Parvis is focused on platform user growth propelled by its vision to democratize access to quality real estate for investors across Canada.

"It is with a lot of tenacity and hard work that the team has built Parvis over the last 18 months, and our future is bright," states David Michaud, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Post listing our focus is on broadening awareness of the platform, continuing to curate high quality real estate projects and delivering a seamless investing experience. Ensuring we have the right people in place to deliver against our ambitious goals is crucial, and this is why I am invigorated by the arrival of Scott and Zoe in important roles within Parvis. Both have outstanding track records and I'm confident we are building the team that can deliver value for clients and shareholders."

As Head of Growth, Spence will be responsible for expanding the business through identifying market opportunities and leading sales and marketing strategy and operations, with the view to increasing customer acquisition and retention. With a proven track record of driving growth and building successful brands and most recently, Spence was the Global Marketing Director at Fundsquire in Toronto. Prior to that Spence held various other media and communications roles and was an Equities and Futures Trader. Spence brings over 15 years of experience in developing and executing comprehensive growth and marketing strategies, combining full-stack marketing with data-driven decision making to drive brand awareness and revenue growth.

Today Parvis has also welcomed Zoe Seguevas Director, Operations and Compliance. Seguez comes to Parvis with vast experience in operations and controls management with notable businesses such as We Work, Vivovii and most recently, Coinsquare, where she held the position of Senior Business Operations Manager.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Johanna Gonzalez, Investor Relations, [email protected]; For media inquiries please contact: Michael O'Shaughnessy, Fintona Strategy, Email: [email protected]