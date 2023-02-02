Parts for Trucks Inc. announces acquisition of Fleet Brake Parts & Service

DARTMOUTH, NS, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Parts for Trucks is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fleet Brake Parts and Service Inc. The deal creates a national network of locations providing parts and service to the heavy-duty trucking industry, with 32 parts warehouses and 15 service facilities, coast to coast.

"We're really excited to bring these two great companies together." Luke MacKenzie, Parts for Trucks President says, "We think it will bring significant benefits to our employees, our customers, and our vendor partners."

Except for the Atlantic region, locations will keep the Fleet Brake banner. "Fleet Brake has been a family company since its inception in 1978." Says Tim Douglas, Fleet Brake President, "With the Parts for Trucks acquisition we have found a great home!"

Rob Normandeau, President of SeaFort Capital, added "Parts for Trucks - Fleet Brake is ideally positioned to maintain the legacy of two longstanding family-owned Canadian companies. We are proud to be partnered with Luke and his team as they integrate these remarkable businesses and pursue further growth."

About Parts for Trucks Inc.

Since its founding in 1919, Parts for Trucks has expanded to offer a complete range of products and services for all makes of trucks and trailers. Headquartered in Dartmouth Nova Scotia, their product and equipment lines represent the leading manufacturers in the industry. Learn more about Parts for Trucks at www.partsfortrucks.com.

About Fleet Brake Parts & Service

Fleet Brake has served the heavy-duty, logging, mining, agricultural and oilfield industries for over 100 years. Headquartered in Calgary, their history tracks back to 1914, with the Bzeta family creating the Fleet Brake banner in 1978. Learn more about Fleet Brake Parts & Service at www.fleetbrake.com.

About SeaFort Capital

Halifax-based SeaFort Capital makes majority investments in small and medium-sized Canadian businesses and partners with experienced managers to build value. In 2022 SeaFort made a majority investment in Parts for Trucks. Learn more about SeaFort Capital at www.seafortcapital.com.

SOURCE Parts for Trucks Inc.

For further information: Media inquiries: Lori Rogers, Marketing Manager, 902-468-6777 extension: 5171, [email protected]