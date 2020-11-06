Partnership to Improve the Functionality of Pulse-Based Ingredients

VANSCOY, SK, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Protein Industries Canada, with Ingredion Inc., Ingredion Plant Based Protein Specialties (Canada) Inc., Verdient Foods Inc., T. Base 4 Investments and O.M.D. Food Products, will be making an announcement regarding a project focused increasing the functionality of pulses in high-value ingredients.

The announcement will take place Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. CST. Media can attend either virtually by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w53oM7pIRM-ryzmCOSk0tg or in person at Verdient Foods, located at One Verdient Way just outside of Vanscoy. Media will have the opportunity to ask questions of the project partners, and those who attend in person can take part in a driving tour of the Ingredion processing facility, located on the same premises as Verdient Foods.

To ensure we're in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, we'll be tracking and limiting our in-person attendees. To help us do so, please RSVP by 9 a.m. on November 10 if you or a representative intend to attend in person. We also ask that those who do attend in person wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 guidelines, including physically distancing and hand sanitizing.

SOURCE Protein Industries Canada

For further information: or to RSVP for the in-person event, please contact: Miranda Burski, Protein Industries Canada, Regina, SK, 306-581-1340, [email protected]