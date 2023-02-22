Partake Cannabis Expands its Reach to the Manitoba Market

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Partake Cannabis, one of Canada's leading cannabis companies, is pleased to announce its entry into the Manitoba market as of February 1, 2023. With this expansion, the company aims to bring its premium cannabis products to a new audience while providing innovative and responsible consumption options to its customers.

Partake enters Manitoba market (CNW Group/Partake Cannabis)

As part of its expansion strategy, Partake Cannabis has partnered with local retailers and distributors in Manitoba to offer its products at select retail locations throughout the province. The company's products, including flowers and pre-rolls, are crafted with the highest quality ingredients and designed to meet consumers' needs and preferences.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Canada by entering the Manitoba market," said Marco Fretes, Director of Sales at Partake Cannabis. "As a company, we are committed to providing high-quality cannabis products that meet the needs of our customers. We look forward to working with our retail partners in Manitoba to bring our products to the people of this great province."

Partake Cannabis prides itself on being a responsible player in the cannabis industry, with a commitment to ethical practices and social responsibility. The company's operations are guided by a strong code of conduct that puts the health and safety of its customers first.

"Partake Cannabis is dedicated to providing a safe and responsible cannabis experience for our customers," said Marco Fretes. "We believe in the power of cannabis to enhance lives, and we are committed to helping our customers enjoy the benefits of this incredible plant in a responsible and sustainable way."

As part of its entry into the Manitoba market, Partake Cannabis will also be launching a series of educational initiatives to help customers learn more about the benefits and responsible use of cannabis. These initiatives include online resources, educational materials, and in-store consultations to help customers make informed choices about their cannabis consumption.

Partake Cannabis is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products and a responsible cannabis experience. The company's products are designed to meet the needs of a range of consumers, offering a range of consumption options and a commitment to ethical practices and social responsibility.

