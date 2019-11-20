Parq Vancouver ULC announces CEO appointment

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Parq Vancouver today announced the appointment of Peter Goudron to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 16, 2019.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to this key role. Peter's track record of success, combination of skills and experience makes him ideally suited to lead Parq Vancouver as it continues its evolution as one of North America's leading urban resort destinations," said Mr. Richard McIntyre, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Goudron brings more than 25 years of gaming, operations management and leadership experience to this position and will replace Joe Brunini, who has served in this role since early 2016. Mr. Brunini's resignation is effective December 31, 2019 and he will work closely with Peter in the coming weeks to help ensure a seamless transition.

"Joe has played a critical role in the development, opening and ongoing growth of Parq Vancouver, while establishing strong working relationships with our partners, employees, regulators and oversight bodies. I want to thank Joe, on behalf of the board and everyone associated with our organization, for his dedication, strong leadership and focus on Parq's success. While we are sad to see Joe leave, we wish him all the best with his future endeavours," added Mr. McIntyre.

Mr. Goudron began his career at the Pacific National Exhibition and has held executive roles at Great Canadian Gaming Corporation overseeing areas such as operations, planning and development, and support services. Most recently, Mr. Goudron was Executive Director at the BC Gaming Industry Association where he represented private sector gaming operators throughout the province, providing industry expertise and advocating on their behalf.

Mr. Goudron is a lifelong resident of Vancouver and an active participant in his family's educational and sporting activities.

About Parq Vancouver

A new international entertainment destination, located in downtown Vancouver, next to the BC Place Stadium, Parq Vancouver features two luxury hotels which include a JW Marriott and the DOUGLAS, an Autograph Collection Hotel. Both hotels provide guests access to Parq Vancouver's wide range of amenities, including downtown's only casino, eight diverse restaurants and lounges, a 30,000 square foot park with native trees located 6 floors above street level, a world class spa, a modern fitness studio and more. Parq Vancouver also includes over 60,000 square feet of well-appointed, flexible meeting and event space, featuring Vancouver's largest hotel ballroom.

