Parody PSAs aim to educate youth on safer cannabis use, launched on the anniversary of legalization

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Get Sensible , a project by Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy, is excited to announce the launch of their latest project, a 4-part video series of Cannabis Public Services Announcements, parodying PSAs of the past to reach young people with evidence-based strategies to reduce the potential negative outcomes of cannabis use.

On the anniversary of, and 6 years into, cannabis legalization, young people remain the age group with the highest rates of cannabis use. A recent report by Health Canada emphasized a lack of educational resources about cannabis for young people, as well as the general public.

The PSAs aim to promote harm reduction, and model how to have healthier and more productive conversations about cannabis and cannabis use, fostering healthier relationships with cannabis. Written and produced by a team of young people with a diversity of lived experience of cannabis use ensures the messages and tone resonate with youth.

"Being part of youth-led projects, especially around harm reduction, fills me with hope for the ways that social and ideological change can be created. It is exciting to be around so much youth-centered knowledge and have my experiences be valued." - Mason, Content Team

The launch includes a poster series, three short video PSAs that reference childhood favorites, and culminates with Homegrown Hang, a short film coming soon.

"I'm so proud to have had a hand in creating PSAs that reflect harm reduction principles surrounding cannabis use in youth… unpacking the spectrum of experiences can help bring us all closer to having healthier relationships to the drugs we use." - Selina, Content Team

For more information- or to watch videos or download the posters go to psa.getsensible.org , subscribe to @Get_Sensible on YouTube , or follow @Get_Sensible on Instagram .

This project was made possible through arms-length funding from OCS's Social Impact Fund.

About Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy

CSSDP is a grassroots network of youth and students concerned about the negative impact drug policies have on individuals and communities. CSSDP considers drug use a health and human rights issue rather than a criminal-legal issue, and advocates for evidence-based responses to reduce and prevent harms associated with drug use and drug criminalization.

