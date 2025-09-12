Parliamentary Secretary Kody Blois concludes visit to China with Saskatchewan-led trade delegation

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - From September 6 to 9, 2025, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, Kody Blois, participated in a trade delegation to China led by the Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, to engage on several trade irritants, including duties imposed on imports of canola products from Canada. The delegation had constructive discussions to these ends with Chinese officials and key organizations involved in trade between Canada and China.

Parliamentary Secretary Blois met with China's Executive Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ma Zhaoxu, China's Vice Minister of Commerce, Li Chenggang, and other officials to discuss pathways to resolve existing trade irritants.

In meetings, Parliamentary Secretary Blois underscored Canada's commitment to supporting farmers affected by Chinese tariffs and the recently announced measures intended to help canola producers contend with trade uncertainty.

The visit paves the way for further constructive engagement with Chinese counterparts to find pragmatic solutions to shared trade concerns.

