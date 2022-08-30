The investment of more than $76,000 will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger, healthier communities across the country. The transformative power of sport plays an important role in achieving this goal. Sport builds self-esteem and leadership skills and allows people to grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and socially.

To support organized sport at the community level, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, announced today that Field Hockey Canada, as a national-level organization, will receive $76,470 in funding in 2022–23 from the Community Sport for All Initiative. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Field Hockey Canada will launch an open process for its project "Stick Together" in the fall. Community organizations across Canada can apply for funding to offer field hockey to those who otherwise may not have the opportunity to take part in this sport.

ParticipACTION, Canadian Women & Sport, Rowing Canada Aviron, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada were the first five national-level funding recipients announced under the Community Sport for All Initiative. More opportunities for community-based groups to apply for funding will come soon as the remaining national-level recipients will be announced later this summer. The role of the national-level recipients is to redistribute funding to community-based groups.

As announced in Budget 2021, up to $80 million over two years will be distributed across the country. The investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming.

Quotes

"Every Canadian should have access to quality sport and physical activity opportunities. With the Community Sport for All Initiative funding announced today, our government reiterates its commitment to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. This is why we support programs like the ones from Field Hockey Canada. They make a difference in communities by reducing barriers to sport participation and retention and helping those most affected by COVID-19 adopt healthy lifestyles."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Canadians depend on physical activity and recreation for their physical and mental health, a sense of community, belonging and fun! But there are too many barriers and hurdles between some Canadians and their favourite activities. We are committed to supporting our neighbours' pursuit of their healthiest, happiest lifestyles—and these investments support those goals."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"Field Hockey Canada believes in the power of sport to help drive positive social change. We believe that the contribution sport can make to social capability, health and well being is just as important as Olympic medals. With this funding, Field Hockey Canada's 'Stick Together' initiative builds on our collaborative community building of recent years to ensure we remove barriers to participation and increase accessibility, diversity, equality and inclusion within field hockey."

—Susan Ahrens, CEO, Field Hockey Canada

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to rebuild and increase sport participation rates, particularly among Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer populations, as well as people living with disabilities. Projects will adhere to the following principles:

Affordable : Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants.

: Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants. Results oriented : Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change.

: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change. Focused on organized sport : While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices.

: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green : Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible : Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

: Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

The first five national-level organizations receiving funding from the Community Sport for All Initiative are: Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities ($6,858,000), KidSport Canada ($4,430,000), Rowing Canada ($885,000), Canadian Women & Sport ($2,000,000) and ParticipACTION ($4,667,000)

Community-based groups are invited to contact ParticipACTION, Canadian Women & Sport, https://rowingcanada.org/, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada to learn how to submit their proposals to receive funding, while Rowing Canada Aviron clubs will soon be invited to submit their applications to Rowing Canada Aviron to receive funding.

Field Hockey Canada is the governing body of the sport in Canada, from junior to master's level athletes, taking part recreationally and competitively.

The newly announced funding to Field Hockey Canada will aim to reach the following equity-deserving groups and regions: South Asian at-risk youth in Surrey (Tamanawis), British Columbia; Indigenous (Tsleil-Wauthuth and Squamish Nations) in Vancouver (North Shore); Indigenous people (Algonquin and Mohawk and Cree Nations) in Ottawa; and South Asian, Black and Filipino visible minority populations in Brampton, Ontario.

Related Products

Minister St-Onge announces the first two national recipients of the Community Sport for All Initiative

Minister St-Onge announces Rowing Canada Aviron as another national recipient of the Community Sport for All Initiative

Minister St-Onge announces Canadian Women & Sport as a national recipient of the Community Sport for All Initiative

Parliamentary Secretary Adam van Koeverden announces ParticipACTION as a national recipient of the Community Sport for All Initiative

Associated Links

Community Sport for All Initiative – Sport Support Program

Field Hockey Canada

Budget 2022 – $16 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to support actions to create a safer sport system

Budget 2021 – A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]