Parkview Capital Partners Inc. Announces the Restructuring of one of its Portfolio Companies, Active Industrial Solutions Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Parkview Capital Partners Inc. ("Parkview"), a Toronto based investment firm, announces the restructuring of one of its portfolio companies, Active Industrial Solutions Inc. ("AIS"), and the sale of the mold and tooling operations in Windsor, Ontario and Tennessee to Concours Technologies, a SyBridge Technologies subsidiary. AIS Technologies Group Inc. ("AIS Tech"), previously a subsidiary of AIS, and the precision machining operations, now operating under AIS Precision Machining Inc. ("AIS Precision"), will continue to be wholly owned by Parkview through related entities.

AIS, a diversified industrial solutions provider headquartered in Windsor, Ontario, was established in 1977 and was acquired by Parkview in 1997.

Rob Bramer, Managing Director of Parkview, said "the sale of the mold and tooling division allows us to reallocate capital and focus on supporting our senior management team in their efforts to grow the operations of AIS Tech and AIS Precision organically and through acquisitions."

Randy Levine, President of AIS Tech and AIS Precision, said "Parkview's continued commitment to our businesses will allow us to greatly enhance our capabilities and the services we offer to our customers and will enable us to expand into new markets not previously served."

About AIS Technologies Group Inc.

Formed in 2019 through the combination of Radix Inc. and the automation division of AIS, AIS Tech has been providing manufacturing solutions since 1977 and specializes in custom automation, flexible robotic stations, machine vision solutions and software applications to improve process control, efficiency, quality & traceability for the automotive, aerospace, and pharmaceutical & food/beverage sectors. (www.aistechgroup.com)

About AIS Precision Machining Inc.

AIS Precision designs and manufactures custom components for the Oil and Gas, Automotive, Aerospace and Heavy Equipment industries.

About Parkview Capital Partners Inc.

Parkview is a Toronto based investment firm with capital allocations to mid to lower mid-market private equity, industrial and residential real estate and public markets. (www.parkviewcapital.com)

For further information: Rob Bramer, Managing Director, Parkview Capital Partners Inc., 416-561-0961, [email protected]; Randy Levine, President, AIS Technologies Group Inc., AIS Precision Machining Inc., 647-544-5191, [email protected]

