Change will allow visitors to make more informed decisions about their vacation plans, given ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - This year, Canadians have reconnected with nature. From camping to hiking and canoeing – families have enjoyed national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas close to home, which have provided access to nature while practicing safe physical distancing.

Parks Canada continues to monitor and adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in order to offer visitors a safe and enjoyable experience. To allow visitors to make more informed decisions about their vacation plans for summer 2021, Parks Canada has made the decision to open reservations in April, as opposed to January.

This will allow visitors to make their reservations closer to the date of travel and with more information to help plan their visit. It will also provide Parks Canada additional time to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and make any necessary changes to the campsites and experiences that can be reserved for the 2021 visitor season.

Reservation launch dates for national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas will be staggered throughout April. At that time, visitors will be able to make reservations for trips between May 2021 and March 2022. Details and exact dates for each national park, national historic site, and national marine conservation area can be found on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/reserve.

For national parks that offer camping throughout the winter and in early spring, visitors can already make reservations for dates until the end of March. Reservations in April 2021 can be made as of December 16, 2020. Reservations can be made online at https://www.reservation.pc.gc.ca or through the call centre by phoning 1-877-737-3783.

Parks Canada is asking Canadians to be cautious, observe travel restrictions, and respect the guidance of public health experts. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit and what services may be available. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the website before they visit.

Parks Canada's Reservation Service allows visitors to book campsites, accommodations, interpretive guided hikes, and more, at 38 national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas across the country. Prior to 2016, reservations opened in April, for over 10 years.





Parks Canada protects a vast network of natural and cultural heritage places that include 47 national parks, 171 national historic sites, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.

