Rising above the cliffs in vivid red, the Sainte-Marthe-de-Gaspé Lighthouse has long been a beacon for mariners and a proud landmark for the community

LA MARTRE, Québec, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, announced the designation of the Sainte-Marthe-de-Gaspé Lighthouse under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act.

The Sainte-Marthe-de-Gaspé Lighthouse, also known as the La Martre Lighthouse, has been designated as a heritage lighthouse for its historical, architectural, and community significance. Built in 1906, this striking red octagonal tower stands over 19 metres high on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River and is considered a highly distinctive and visual landmark for mariners and visitors alike.

Part of a chain of lighthouses that improved navigation through the St. Lawrence Gulf and River during the 19th and early 20th centuries, Sainte-Marthe-de-Gaspé Lighthouse played a key role in supporting international shipping and the local fishing industry. Its distinctive architecture, with classical detailing, panoramic views, and original wood-frame construction, reflects a style common to Canadian lighthouses of the era.

Today, perched atop an 18-metre cliff, the lighthouse continues to attract visitors. The local community acquired the lighthouse in 1982 and since then, has developed exhibits and opened the site to the public, preserving its legacy as both a navigational aid and a cultural treasure.

With this new designation, 115 lighthouses in eight provinces have now been protected under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act. They include some of the country's most architecturally and historically significant lighthouses, including the Fisgard Lighthouse in British Columbia, the Île du Pot à l'Eau-de-Vie Lighthouse in Quebec, and Point Amour Lighthouse in Newfoundland and Labrador, which are valued symbols of our country's maritime heritage.

The Government of Canada continues to work in close collaboration with community groups, Indigenous Peoples, and other levels of government to facilitate the designation of heritage lighthouses and ensure their protection for the benefit and enjoyment for generations to come. Designations under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act are made by the Minister responsible for Parks Canada on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

"The Sainte-Marthe-de-Gaspé Lighthouse is a proud symbol of the Gaspé Peninsula's heritage and the strength of its people. For more than a century, it guided mariners and supported local livelihoods, and today it continues to unite the community as a place of learning, tourism, and cultural pride. Thanks to Parks Canada's role in recognizing and protecting historic places, this designation highlights the lighthouse's history and honours the tireless efforts of residents who have worked so hard to preserve it for future generations."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"This heritage designation honours the pride coastal communities take in their lighthouses. They are local landmarks and a lasting part of our maritime history. The Sainte-Marthe-de-Gaspé Lighthouse now joins more than 100 lighthouses across Canada recognized with this distinction."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries

Throughout the 19 th century, the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the St. Lawrence River grew in importance to Canada as the "Gateway to North America". The town of La Martre was established along the route commonly taken by mariners at a point where the St. Lawrence River narrowed dramatically, making it a strategic location for a lighthouse.

century, the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the St. Lawrence River grew in importance to Canada as the "Gateway to North America". The town of La Martre was established along the route commonly taken by mariners at a point where the St. Lawrence River narrowed dramatically, making it a strategic location for a lighthouse. The Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act is a law designed to protect lighthouses owned by the federal government that have significant heritage value. The Act protects the heritage character of designated lighthouses and requires that they be reasonably maintained. Subject to certain conditions, heritage lighthouses may be sold or transferred to other levels of government, to not-for-profit community organizations, or to individuals in order to promote new uses and to ensure their long-term protection.

is a law designed to protect lighthouses owned by the federal government that have significant heritage value. The Act protects the heritage character of designated lighthouses and requires that they be reasonably maintained. Subject to certain conditions, heritage lighthouses may be sold or transferred to other levels of government, to not-for-profit community organizations, or to individuals in order to promote new uses and to ensure their long-term protection. Established in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister responsible for Parks Canada on the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration, and these important stories are shared with Canadians. The Board also provides advice on the Heritage Railway Stations Protection Act, the National Program for the Grave Sites of Canadian Prime Ministers and the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act.

