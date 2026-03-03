New approach supports visitor safety and ecological protection in one of Atlantic Canada's most visited coastal landscapes

CHÉTICAMP, NS, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Parks Canada is introducing reserved parking, with four-hour timeslots, at the Skyline Trail beginning June 26, 2026. As one of Atlantic Canada's most iconic viewpoints, the Skyline Trail regularly exceeds its safe visitor capacity during peak season. Adding the Skyline Trail parking lot to Parks Canada's Reservation Service will help protect the fragile headland ecosystem while giving visitors predictable, safe access to this much‑loved local landmark.

The Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park offers spectacular views of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

The Skyline Trail is the most visited trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park and offers one of the province's most celebrated views. In recent years, increased visitor demand has led to frequent congestion, temporary trail closures, and travellers being turned away. Additionally, the boardwalk at the Skyline headland was built to protect sensitive vegetation from trampling. Overcrowding increases off‑trail travel, and many visitors attempt to get a better view by stepping off the boardwalk which continues to degrade the fragile ecosystem. These trends pose challenges for visitor safety, visitor experience, staff safety, and protection of fragile ecosystems.

Between June 26 and October 25, access to the Skyline Trail parking lot will require a reservation for a four‑hour timeslot. The first entry is 8:00 a.m., and the last entry is 5:00 p.m. Only visitors with a confirmed reservation will be permitted to enter the parking lot. Timeslot reservations will be available through the Parks Canada Reservation Service, online or by telephone, when bookings open on May 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. AT.

The cost of parking, including reservation fees, will be $13 when booked online, or $15 if booked by telephone. All fees collected support the maintenance, management, and safety of visitor facilities at the Skyline Trail and the operations of the reservation service.

Parks Canada is working with partners and stakeholders to inform visitors and local communities about the new reserved parking requirement ahead of implementation, while also promoting alternative trails within the national park. Parks Canada continues to work collaboratively with Indigenous partners in the stewardship, protection, and presentation of the shared natural and cultural heritage of Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

For more information on the Skyline Trail parking reservation system, please consult the Parks Canada website at parks.canada.ca/capebreton .

Quick Facts

Visitors can access the Parks Canada Reservation Service by visiting reservation.pc.gc.ca or calling 1-877-737-3783. Those outside North America may call 1-519-826-5391.

or calling 1-877-737-3783. Those outside North America may call 1-519-826-5391. Visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead by reserving their Skyline Trail time slot in advance and to consider alternative trails when the Skyline Trail is fully booked, particularly during peak season.

The Skyline Trail is 6.5 km long, or 8 km if visitors choose to include the back loop. Most people should plan for 2 to 3 hours to fully enjoy the hike.

Cape Breton Highlands National Park welcomed nearly 300,000 visitors in 2025.

Cape Breton Highlands National Park protects 950 km² of Acadian, boreal, and coastal ecosystems. The national park offers over twenty hiking trails, multiple beaches, look‑offs, campgrounds, and cultural sites.

