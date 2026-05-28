Statistics highlight record visitation, economic growth, and wide-ranging benefits for communities and conservation across the country

GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - As cornerstones of Canada's tourism industry, Parks Canada administered places provide visitors with high quality and meaningful visitor experiences and support tourism in communities across the country.

Parks Canada welcomed 26.2 million visitors in 2025-26 from over 100 countries to enjoy some of Canada's most memorable tourism experiences in some of the world's most iconic natural and cultural heritage destinations. Further, visitors to Parks Canada administered places spent $6.5 billion in communities located in or near national parks and national historic sites, resulting in a direct contribution of $5.9 billion to Canada's GDP, which represents $16 million every day in communities across the country. This is an increase of 45% since 2023.

This success can be credited in part to the Canada Strong Pass which provides free admission to Parks Canada administered places, as well as a 25% discount on camping and roofed accommodations. Parks Canada has seen a steady increase of visitors over the last several years, allowing for the development of new and innovative programs and services that enable more Canadians, including youth and newcomers, to experience the outdoors and learn about the environment and history.

Beyond their iconic landscapes and historical significance, Parks Canada administered places are powerful economic engines--driving local prosperity, supporting tens of thousands of jobs, and enriching urban, rural and northern communities across the country. Parks Canada has created approximately 59,000 fulltime jobs, adding $3.4 billion in labour income, and adding $839 million in taxes back into communities.

Parks Canada administered sites also boost physical and mental health - keeping Canadians healthy and saving an estimated $30 million annually in healthcare costs.

Parks Canada's focus on protection and conservation helps protect Canadians from climate change. Canada's protected and conserved areas store approximately 51,400 gigatonnes of carbon, with an estimated societal value of over $51 trillion in avoided climate damages using the federal social cost of carbon. Additionally, ecosystem services in Parks Canada places like climate regulation, nutrient cycling, waste treatment, and pest and disease control, among others, can be worth $372 billion annually.

Together, these results highlight the enduring value of Parks Canada administered places, not only as destinations of exceptional wonder and meaning, but as vital contributors to Canada's economic strength, environmental resilience, and collective well-being. As more people continue to discover and connect with these extraordinary places, Parks Canada remains committed to protecting them while fostering sustainable growth and memorable experiences for generations to come.

Quotes

"Parks Canada administered places show that conservation is about protecting and supporting communities, strengthening resilience to climate change, and helping Canadians stay more connected. These places, which are at the heart of Canadian identity, are essential to both our environmental and economic future. By expanding access through initiatives like the Canada Strong Pass, more people can develop a sense of pride in these places and an understanding that we must continue to protect them."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin,

Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Tourism in Canada thrives because of the extraordinary experiences offered in Parks Canada administered places. With visitors contributing billions to our GDP and spending millions each day in communities across the country, these destinations are vital economic engines that support local businesses, create jobs, and showcase Canada as a premier global tourism destination."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez

Secretary of State, Small Business and Tourism

"I am very proud of the role Parks Canada administered places play in connecting people to the stories, landscapes, and experiences that define our country. Seeing millions of visitors choose to explore these extraordinary places each year speaks to their enduring value, not only as cherished parts of our heritage, but as vibrant spaces that uplift communities and inspire stewardship for generations to come."

Andrew Campbell,

Interim President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick facts

With 171 national historic sites, 48 national parks, six national marine conservation areas and one national urban park, Parks Canada's vast reach provides services in over 200 locations across Canada, in every province and territory, rural, urban and northern.

Parks Canada protects Canada's cultural and natural treasures and is proud to contribute to our country's world-class tourism offer. The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast.

With the renewal of the Canada Strong Pass, the Government of Canada is once again offering free admission to national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas operated by Parks Canada and a 25% discount on camping fees this summer from June 19 to September 7, 2026.

Parks Canada, in collaboration with partners, protects and restores national historic sites and national parks; enables people to discover and connect with history and nature; and helps sustain the economic value of these places for local and regional communities.

Licensed healthcare professionals registered in the PaRx program may prescribe Parks Canada Discovery Passes to patients they feel will benefit most from them during the course of regular medical appointments scheduled for pre-existing health conditions.

To make the most of your Parks Canada experience, be sure to plan your trip in advance. We've compiled 10 tips to make the most of your visit. Put these planning and booking tips to action and figure out how to avoid the crowds, choose the best time to visit, and decide what destination is best for you.

To estimate the value of ecosystem services, Parks Canada researchers used satellite data to measure ecosystems in 53 protected areas, covering about 47 million hectares. Researchers then used economic values from scientific studies to estimate the value of services such as carbon storage, water filtration, and pollination.

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]