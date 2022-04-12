PARKOUR3 REACHES THE DIAMOND TIER AS A HUBSPOT SOLUTIONS PARTNER

MONTREAL, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Parkour3 announced that it has reached the diamond tier of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.

The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It's a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

Over the past year, Parkour3 has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. Parkour3 has a clear mission and rationale; empowering its clients so they can achieve more. With 24 employees on board, the agency specializes in HubSpot training and implementation, web design & development, coaching with digital marketing, digital advertising, branding, and content marketing. Notable milestones and achievements include:

Parkour3 accelerated through gold, platinum, and diamond tiers in under 3 years;

The only advanced CMS implementation certified partner headquartered in Canada ;

; The partner has already implemented over fifty HubSpot projects;

The company grew its staff by 25% over the course of the last 18 months;

"Since day one, Parkour3 has consistently delivered excellent service to HubSpot customers. This achievement of reaching the diamond tier is a testament to the work they've done to serve our shared customers in Canada and beyond."

said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot.

About Parkour3:

The Parkour3 agency is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022. Over the years, the company has established solid and lasting relationships with many of its early partners. Its dedication to helping small and large companies meet their growth objectives in the field of digital marketing, its mastery of technology, and the support it provides in training various stakeholders have earned its recognition as a HubSpot diamond partner. Today, it continues to grow and renew itself. Parkour3 enables companies to achieve their digital growth through technological, creative, and innovative solutions.

