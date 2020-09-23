Parkour3 Named HubSpot Advanced CMS Implementation Certified

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Parkour3 announced they're on the shortlist of HubSpot's Advanced CMS Implementation Certified partners. HubSpot , a leading growth platform, uses this advanced certification as a way to recognize and verify members of the solutions partner community that specialize in highly complex CMS migrations, software integrations, and custom website development. This makes it easier for customers to connect with the right partner.

Parkour3 is an agency of experts in marketing and digital production based in Montreal (Canada). The company has been developing complex websites since 2002 and supports its clients on a daily basis in the development of their digital strategies. The HubSpot platform is a software suite allowing these clients to grow faster with simplicity and a higher level of autonomy. Working with the HubSpot platform, Parkour3 offers complete guidance and support to its clients so that they get the most out of the software solution.

"As more and more businesses move online, it's becoming increasingly important for them to have a website that is both visually appealing and easy to manage," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. "Our partners are uniquely positioned to help customers take on some of those more complex website projects. I'm thrilled that Parkour3 is part of the exclusive group of Advanced CMS Implementation Certified partners that can help our customers grow."

HubSpot offers a variety of certification options specifically for partners via HubSpot Academy , including the Solutions Partner Certification. Through the Advanced CMS Implementation Certification, partners that truly excel in a particular set of services and competencies are able to differentiate themselves accordingly and stand out in the directory for clients looking for these services. This provides peace of mind for customers and more opportunities for partners.

"We are very proud to be the first HubSpot partner in Canada to receive this honour. The CMS Hub allows us to keep the promise of making our clients as independent as possible with the highest level of autonomy possible. We want our clients to work with websites that are fast, highly efficient and easily accessible for them," said Mathieu Bélanger, CEO of Parkour3.

Learn more about Parkour3's services here : Parkour3.com

About Parkour3:

Parkour3's mission is to support companies in the development of their digital strategies by exploiting technologies and automating their marketing and sales processes to generate growth. Its end-to-end offering extends from strategy to operations. Its 3 main sectors of activity include website development, marketing automation and marketing campaigns.

SOURCE Parkour3

For further information: Mathieu Bélanger, Président, Parkour3, 514-861-3332 ext 23, [email protected]

Related Links

parkour3.com

