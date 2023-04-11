Parkland's Burnaby Refinery has returned to normal operations following successful completion of scheduled turnaround

CALGARY, AB, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI), announced today that the previously announced eight-week turnaround at the Burnaby Refinery has been safely completed. Following a successful start-up phase, the facility is now fully operational.

"I would like to congratulate the team who worked diligently and safely to complete this maintenance turnaround on time and within budget," says Ryan Krogmeier, Senior Vice President, Supply, Trading and Refining. "Our team's consistent execution and use of innovative technologies delivered a successful project that will help optimize ongoing refinery operations."

About Parkland

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries. Our purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities, and every day, we provide over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.

With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging.

Our proven business model is centered around organic growth and our supply advantage, and is driven by scale, our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, and focus on acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. Our strategy is focused on developing the existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, and our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

SOURCE Parkland Corporation

For further information: Investor Inquiries, Valerie Roberts, Director, Investor Relations, 403-956-9282, [email protected]; Media Inquiries, Simon Scott, Director, Corporate Communications, 403-956-9272, [email protected]