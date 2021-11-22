Parkland announces $100,000 donation to support British Columbia's flood response efforts

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") today announced it will donate $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross' British Columbia (BC) floods and extreme weather response efforts. Funds will be used to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities.

"The safety of our employees and the communities we serve is top of mind during this tragic event," said Donna Sanker, President, Parkland Canada. "As a trusted member of the BC community, and as an essential service in the region, our team is focused on supporting the response and recovery of the area. As the situation progresses, we'll continue to find ways to assist the communities our employees and customers call home."

"Thanks to the support from organizations like Parkland, the Canadian Red Cross is able to ramp up initial support efforts in BC," said John Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Partnerships, Canadian Red Cross. "These funds will help address immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts and make an impact in affected communities."

In BC, Parkland operates an extensive convenience and fuel retail network consisting of more than 270 locations, and a range of industrial and residential fuel delivery services and the Burnaby Refinery. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to build BC's largest electric vehicle ultra-fast charging network.

For more information on the Canadian Red Cross BC flood and extreme weather efforts, visit www.redcross.ca.

