Parkit Announces Results of AGSM

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: PKT; OTCQX: PKTEF) is pleased to announce that it held its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") on August 22, 2019. All of the motions proposed in the Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting dated July 16, 2019, (which was filed on SEDAR together with Management's Information Circular on July 24, 2019,) were approved by the shareholders.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-election of the five director nominees of Brad Miller, Avi Geller, Elie Norowitz, David Delaney and Brad Dunkley.

The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support and participation in the Meeting.

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across the United States and Canada. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

For further information: David Delaney, Executive Chairman, Tel. (416) 951-9214, Email: david@parkitenterprise.com; Avi Geller, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tel. (845) 517-2340, Email: avig@parkitenterprise.com

