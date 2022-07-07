Parkinson Canada to release the first Canadian edition of essential resource for Canadians living with Parkinson's

In partnership with the Davis Phinney Foundation, a long-standing resource, the Every Victory Counts® manual, is getting a Canadian edition.

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Parkinson Canada in partnership with the Davis Phinney Foundation is excited to launch the first Canadian version of the Every Victory Counts® manual, a comprehensive resource aimed at helping the 100,000 Canadians living with Parkinson's to maintain and improve their quality of life.

First published by the Davis Phinney Foundation in 2010 and now in its sixth edition, Parkinson Canada will soon release the first fully Canadianized version of the manual which includes:

Every Victory Counts front cover (CNW Group/Parkinson Canada)

Canadian Parkinson's statistics accompanied by the personal stories of Canadians managing various motor and non-motor symptoms.

The different treatments available in Canada and medications approved by Health Canada while respecting that availability can differ from province to province.

and medications approved by Health Canada while respecting that availability can differ from province to province. The variety of options available to Canadians regarding long-term care and legal preparations, providing Canadians impacted by Parkinson's with the information needed to make the right plans for them.

"They've thought of everything," said Joe van Koeverden, member of the Parkinson Advisory Council and Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador. "It's a complete, easy-to-read manual that covers what you need to know about Parkinson's. From your diagnosis to the progression of the challenges you may face on your journey with the disease. The chapters are planned and written by some 50 recognized Parkinson's experts. It contains everything from managing physical and emotional symptoms to treatments and therapies, nutrition, social connections, and community."

Collaboration is key in supporting the global Parkinson's community, and Parkinson Canada is thrilled that this partnership will ultimately help Canadians with Parkinson's learn about their disease and become empowered to lead their own care team.

"We are pleased to partner with Parkinson Canada to expand the reach and impact of this resource to Canadians living with Parkinson's," says Polly Dawkins, Executive Director for the Davis Phinney Foundation. "Since launching this resource more than ten years ago, we have distributed it to more than 50,000 individuals and families across the United States and heard time and again how it has changed people's lives. We are grateful to Parkinson Canada for taking on this big project to localize and share this resource with their community."

Parkinson's is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative disease caused by a loss of dopamine-producing neurons in areas of the brain associated with movement. It is one of the fastest-growing neurological diseases in the world and Canada has one of the highest prevalence rates compared to other countries. More than 100,000 people in Canada live with Parkinson's and that number grows each day.

Get your copy of Every Victory Counts

About Parkinson's and Parkinson Canada

Currently, more than 100,000 Canadians live with Parkinson's, and that number is expected to increase in the coming years.

Parkinson's is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative disease caused by a loss of dopamine-producing neurons in areas of the brain associated with movement. Symptoms include a resting tremor, slowness of movement, muscle rigidity, and balance problems. Non-motor symptoms can include anxiety, depression, and sleep problems. The average age of diagnosis is 60, but some people are diagnosed prior to that and referred to as having early onset Parkinson's.

At Parkinson Canada, people with Parkinson's are at the centre of everything we do. We empower the Parkinson's community through tailored programs, innovative research and raising the voice of Canadians impacted by Parkinson's. A national registered charity, Parkinson Canada fulfils its mission through the generosity of donors.

Please visit parkinson.ca, call 1-800-565-3000 or email [email protected] in English or French for more information, to get involved or to support Canadians affected by Parkinson's by making a donation.

Join the conversation, find Parkinson Canada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Davis Phinney Foundation

The Davis Phinney Foundation was created in 2004 by Olympic medalist and retired professional cyclist Davis Phinney to help people with Parkinson's live well today. The organization's focus is to provide programs and resources that offer inspiration, information, and tools that enable people living with Parkinson's to take action that can immediately improve their quality of life. Through The Victory Summit® virtual event series, Every Victory Counts® manual, Ambassador Leadership program, Healthy Parkinson's CommunitiesTM initiative, funding of quality-of-life research, and extensive online content, the organization impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals each year.

http://www.davisphinneyfoundation.org

SOURCE Parkinson Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Sebastien Derveeuw, Bilingual Specialist, Communications and Public Relations, Parkinson Canada, 1-800-565-3000, [email protected]; Jenna Deidel, Director of Community Engagement, Davis Phinney Foundation, 303-489-2000, [email protected]