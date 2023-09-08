Parkbus Expanding NatureLink Program To Make Nature Accessible Across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Parkbus is proud to announce the expansion of its NatureLink program, offering free and subsidized transportation to national and provincial parks for marginalized and underrepresented communities.

Members of the media, partners and supporters are invited to join our NatureLink group, partners from TD, Parks Canada, the Toronto Zoo and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie for a photo and guided hike on September 10. Parkbus will travel to Rouge National Urban Park, leaving downtown Toronto (34 Asquith Avenue) at 9:00 am and arriving at the park (1749 Meadowvale Road) at 10:00 am. Upon arrival, there will be a photo opportunity followed by a guided tour offered by Parks Canada from 10:15 am to 11:30 am.

TD Bank Group (TD), through its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, has selected Parkbus to receive funding to continue supporting subsidized trips across Canada to parks and outdoor spaces, aspiring to benefit new groups and increase participation for the 2023-2025 seasons. The project is also funded by Mountain Equipment Company (MEC), Parks Canada, Merrell Canada and Georgian Bay Spirits.

To date, the NatureLink program has provided transportation for over 15,000 people in Canada. For more information on this event and the programs at Parkbus please visit https://www.parkbus.ca/pdf/sep10.pdf

SOURCE Parkbus

For further information: or to RSVP to this event please email Boris Issaev at [email protected].