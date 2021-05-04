Parkbench and Royal LePage Infinity Realty Announce Partnership to Help the Neighbourhoods in Toronto Get Stronger

Parkbench and Royal LePage Infinity Realty create an alliance to provide a platform to help small businesses get more customers, post-covid.

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Grant Findlay-Shirras, co-founder of Parkbench.com, a leading online platform that helps local professionals connect with their community, has partnered with Rick Aurora, Broker Owner of Royal LePage Infinity Realty, a leading real estate brokerage in Toronto, Ontario.

In a time when #shoplocal roles off peoples' tongues, Parkbench has pioneered a new and innovative way for community residents and small business owners to connect and support each other.

"Locals must support each other, and I created Parkbench to be the one-stop shop for people to do this and stay up to date with what's going on around them," Findlay-Shirras explains.

"This past year has been challenging," Rick says, referring to the pandemic. "As a business owner I have to pivot quickly and change the way I do business. The small businesses have been hit the hardest, so working with Parkbench allows me to give back to my community. Our small businesses will benefit greatly from using this platform."

Because of the sponsorship by Rick and his team, the local residents and small business owners of each community get to have all the resources that Parkbench's platform provides, for free!

As Grant and his Parkbench team expand across North America, more communities are being added daily, due in part, by the generosity of people like Rick.

"Our goal is to have a Parkbench site in every community across Canada and the U.S.A. and getting our platform in the hands of locals is now even more important with so many people working from home and so many businesses struggling with all the constraints of this pandemic," Grant explains.

As for Grant and Parkbench, "We are excited to partner with Rick and his team to help provide a local news source for the people who live in Toronto and the free marketing platform for local businesses. We encourage everyone to check out their local Parkbench website and learn about the people behind the businesses, the events happening down the street, the deals being offered, and much more. Together we can improve the economy and our quality of life."

