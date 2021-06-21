Park'N Fly Launches A Park Safe, Touchless Experience for Mobile Users

Updated mobile app allows travellers to skip the checkout line when payment details are saved at time of reservation

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Park'N Fly, Canada's leader in off airport parking announced the release of their updated mobile app enabling a park safe, touchless parking experience for travellers.

From drop off to pick up, travellers can move at their own pace without needing to interact with anyone, unless they choose to, putting travellers in control of a safety focused parking experience.

Park'N Fly launches touchless customer journey though the use of the updated mobile app. Tweet this Park'N Fly mobile app offers touchless customer journey (CNW Group/Park'N Fly Canada)

"The current environment has helped us expedite the development of a park safe touchless experience for today's travellers. Through investment in leading-edge technology, Park'N Fly has developed an end-to-end touchless customer experience that overcomes the safety concerns of travellers. The unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our customers and employees is our team's focus and our park safe mobile app along with the suite of measures and protocols we have in place provides our customers and employees with a safe and secure experience for all," said Carlo Marrello, Chief Executive Officer of Park'N Fly.

The updated release includes the option to add payment information onto their reservation, giving our customers the ability to scan into and out of the facilities, delivering a faster more dynamic experience, all through the convenience of the Park'N Fly app. "We know that getting home quickly, after a long trip is the number one priority for our customers. These enhancements will allow customers to proceed from the airport to their car and on their way home, faster and safely," said Mr. Marrello.

To get the updated Park'N Fly mobile application, please visit the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Visit www.parknfly.ca/app for more information.



About Park'N Fly

Park'N Fly is Canada's leader in off airport parking provider, whose footprint spans the Canadian landscape from coast-to-coast. Today, operating in 7 markets nationwide, Park'N Fly offers consumers a choice of parking solutions, tailored to meet every traveler's budget. In addition, Park'N Fly also offers additional value-added services such as detailing and oil changes. For more information, visit parknfly.ca.

SOURCE Park'N Fly Canada

For further information: Media Contact : Frank DeCesare, Vice President Marketing, [email protected], (905) 676-1248 ext 629

