Park Lawn Corporation Recognized As TSX Top Performer

Listed among 30 companies with strongest share price appreciation in recent years

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("PLC" or the "Company"), the largest publicly-traded, Canadian-owned funeral, cremation and cemetery provider, was recognized this morning as an inaugural member of the Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX30. The TSX30 is a new program designed to celebrate the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over the last three years, based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation.

"The last three years have been transformative for our business. We're thrilled to have been recognized as a TSX and Canadian success story," said Andrew Clark, CEO of PLC. "The dynamic team at PLC has played an instrumental role in delivering strong returns for our shareholders, and I'm proud the TSX has recognized their achievements."

This external recognition arrives as PLC continues to successfully execute its business plan, which is focused on three core pillars: acquisitions, organic growth and margin improvement.

"As we continue our growth both organically and through acquisition, we will remain focused on enhancing our product and service offerings, in addition to providing industry-leading service to families at their time of need," said Mr. Clark.

PLC CEO Andrew Clark and CFO Joseph Leeder will join other winning companies to open the market on the morning of September 27, 2019 to celebrate this achievement.

About PLC

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC has a North American wide platform with operations in five Canadian provinces and fourteen U.S. states.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of PLC and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in PLC's Annual Information Form available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, PLC assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Park Lawn Corporation

For further information: Andrew Clark, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 231-1462; Joseph Leeder, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 231-1462