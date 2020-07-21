Park Lawn Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with Recently Completed Bought Deal Offering of 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures for Additional Gross Proceeds of $11.25 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("PLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its recently completed bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 5.75% listed senior unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture, the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (defined below) was exercised in full for additional gross proceeds of $11.25 million. The sale of the additional Debentures brings the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering to $86.25 million.

A syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc., and including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Cormark Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel GMP (collectively, the "Underwriters") acted as underwriters for the Offering.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in five Canadian provinces and fifteen U.S. states.

SOURCE Park Lawn Corporation

For further information: Joseph Leeder, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 231-1462, ext. 226

Related Links

https://www.parklawncorp.com/

