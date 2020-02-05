Park Lawn Company Limited Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Company Limited (the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PRL) is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting") common shareholders approved a special resolution to implement a consolidation of the common shares (the "Common Shares") in order to effect a going private transaction involving the Company. In addition, shareholders approved a special resolution to delist the common shares of the Company from the Canadian Stock Exchange and to also make application to the Ontario Securities Commission for an order that the Company has ceased to be a reporting issuer. Both special resolutions were approved by a majority of the shareholders who voted on the matter at the Meeting and also by a "majority of the minority" shareholders who voted on the matter at the Meeting.

Further details regarding the Share Consolidation are contained in Company's Management Information Circular dated December 16, 2019 available at www.sedar.com and at www.thecse.com.

About Park Lawn

In addition to its continued involvement in the development of the 57 Linelle Street site, Park Lawn Company Limited holds 37,092 shares of Park Lawn Corporation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Park Lawn Company Limited

For further information: Frank Mills, President, Park Lawn Company Limited, Email: [email protected] Or Susan Parwicki, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.parklawnlp.ca

