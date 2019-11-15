Park Lawn Company Limited Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Company Limited (the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PRL) announced today that it is postponing the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 21, 2019.

The Board of Directors has decided to retain an independent business valuator to provide its opinion on the fairness of the proposed cash payout to shareholders of Park Lawn Company Limited. The Board is of the view that an opinion from an independent valuator will provide further assurance to shareholders and the Board as to the fairness of the cash offer.

The Board will be required to set a new record date for the meeting and provide Notice of a new date. Shareholders will receive Notice of Meeting and a revised Management Information Circular within the required notice period.

We thank you for your patience and apologize for any inconvenience to our shareholders.

About Park Lawn

In addition to its continued involvement in the development of the 57 Linelle Street site, Park Lawn Company Limited holds 37,092 shares of Park Lawn Corporation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Park Lawn Company Limited

For further information: Frank Mills, President, Park Lawn Company Limited, Email: fmills@parklawncompany.ca Or Susan Parwicki, Investor Relations, Email: sparwicki@parklawncompany.ca

Related Links

www.parklawnlp.ca

