Park Lawn Announces Election of Directors

Park Lawn Corporation

May 30, 2019, 17:15 ET

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("PLC") announced today that each of the eight nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 23, 2019 was elected as a director of PLC at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 30, 2019. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Andrew Clark

14,466,909

99.78

32,171

0.22

Joseph Leeder

13,492,051

93.05

1,007,029

6.95

Jane Craighead

14,325,383

98.80

173,697

1.20

Timothy Powers

14,059,108

96.97

439,972

3.03

Deborah Robinson

14,064,589

97.00

434,491

3.00

Steven Scott

12,525,705

86.39

1,973,375

13.61

Paul G. Smith

14,060,408

96.97

438,672

3.03

John Ward

14,467,309

99.78

31,771

0.22

About PLC

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC has a North American wide platform with operations in five Canadian provinces and thirteen US states.

SOURCE Park Lawn Corporation

For further information: Andrew Clark, Chief Executive Officer, 416-231-1462; Joseph Leeder, Chief Financial Officer, 416-231-1462; Suzanne Cowan, VP, Business Development & Corporate Affairs, 416-231-1462, scowan@parklawncorp.com

Park Lawn Corporation

