Park Lawn Announces Election of Directors
May 30, 2019, 17:15 ET
TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("PLC") announced today that each of the eight nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 23, 2019 was elected as a director of PLC at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 30, 2019. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of Votes
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Andrew Clark
|
14,466,909
|
99.78
|
32,171
|
0.22
|
Joseph Leeder
|
13,492,051
|
93.05
|
1,007,029
|
6.95
|
Jane Craighead
|
14,325,383
|
98.80
|
173,697
|
1.20
|
Timothy Powers
|
14,059,108
|
96.97
|
439,972
|
3.03
|
Deborah Robinson
|
14,064,589
|
97.00
|
434,491
|
3.00
|
Steven Scott
|
12,525,705
|
86.39
|
1,973,375
|
13.61
|
Paul G. Smith
|
14,060,408
|
96.97
|
438,672
|
3.03
|
John Ward
|
14,467,309
|
99.78
|
31,771
|
0.22
About PLC
PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC has a North American wide platform with operations in five Canadian provinces and thirteen US states.
SOURCE Park Lawn Corporation
For further information: Andrew Clark, Chief Executive Officer, 416-231-1462; Joseph Leeder, Chief Financial Officer, 416-231-1462; Suzanne Cowan, VP, Business Development & Corporate Affairs, 416-231-1462, scowan@parklawncorp.com
