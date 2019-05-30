Park Lawn Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("PLC") announced today that each of the eight nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 23, 2019 was elected as a director of PLC at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 30, 2019. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Andrew Clark 14,466,909 99.78 32,171 0.22 Joseph Leeder 13,492,051 93.05 1,007,029 6.95 Jane Craighead 14,325,383 98.80 173,697 1.20 Timothy Powers 14,059,108 96.97 439,972 3.03 Deborah Robinson 14,064,589 97.00 434,491 3.00 Steven Scott 12,525,705 86.39 1,973,375 13.61 Paul G. Smith 14,060,408 96.97 438,672 3.03 John Ward 14,467,309 99.78 31,771 0.22

About PLC

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC has a North American wide platform with operations in five Canadian provinces and thirteen US states.

