Park Hyatt Toronto is Proud to Reintroduce Stillwater Spa

Stillwater Spa's new bespoke services are facilitated by artisans of rejuvenation including body rituals, facials, massages, and nail services customized to each guest's unique needs and product preferences. Combining luxury and sophistication to create a unique wellness destination, Stillwater Spa welcomes guests weekly from Thursday to Sunday.

"Stillwater Spa is returning as a destination where guests will be nurtured, inspired and find serenity at our urban retreat in the heart of the city," says Stillwater Spa Director Kerry Werner. "We are thrilled to welcome guests in to experience a reimagined premium and sustainable approach to beauty and wellness."

Aromatherapy Associates, a best-in-class leader in therapeutic essential oil blends, has collaborated with Stillwater Spa to deliver hand-crafted products to its guests. The product line features organic plant essence-based products, customized for each guest's specific needs, ensuring each visitor will walk away refreshed, balanced and radiant.

In addition to body treatments, all nail services feature award-winning Dazzle Dry to provide guests with a vegan, cruelty-free and free from harmful chemicals to promote wellbeing and healthier nail care.

Stillwater Spa is the newest addition to mark the completion of Park Hyatt Toronto's multi-year renovation. In collaboration with KPMG Architects and world-renowned designer, Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, the artistic storytelling known throughout Park Hyatt Toronto is continued in Stillwater Spa. The celebration of storytelling through local artists flows throughout the space with pieces depicting a tranquil oasis and calm natural environment.

The completed reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto brings a home away from a home luxury experience to the lively Yorkville neighbourhood. After reopening in September 2021, profoundly personalized and engaging service continues to be the cornerstone of this iconic address. For more information and to book appointments visit Stillwater Spa or email the Stillwater Spa Concierge.

About Park Hyatt Toronto

Park Hyatt Toronto provides a peaceful respite with deeply personalized and engaged service in an enriching environment. Located in the heart of Toronto's most fashionable neighbourhood, Park Hyatt Toronto features renowned-Canadian artwork, sophisticated design, with immersive and rare culinary experiences. The 219 well-appointed guestrooms - including 40 luxurious suites - artfully balance residential comfort with contemporary design, providing guests a refined home-away-from-home. Find luxury in the heart of Toronto at Park Hyatt Toronto. For more information and reservations, please visit parkhyatttoronto.com or @parkhyattto on Instagram.

