Pariveda Launches Inaugural Impact Report, Reinforcing Commitment to Purposeful Profit

DALLAS, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pariveda, a strategy and technology professional services firm that helps companies make potential possible, has released its inaugural Impact Report, marking one year since achieving B Corp Certification. Timed with B Corp Month, the report highlights Pariveda's continued commitment to a purpose-driven, stakeholder-centric business model that creates lasting value for employees, clients, and communities.

Pariveda's journey to B Corp Certification in 2024 wasn't about transformation—it was about validation. The company met rigorous certification standards without changing operations, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to purposeful profit—balancing financial success with social impact. The Impact Report reflects this foundation and outlines how Pariveda will continue scaling its impact while delivering measurable business value.

"Earning our B Corp Certification was a defining milestone, but just the beginning," said Margaret Rogers, CEO of Pariveda. "This report reflects who we are and where we're headed. Profit and purpose go hand in hand, and we're committed to continuously improving how we serve our people, clients, and communities."

Key highlights from the 2024 Impact Report:

Client Impact – Partnering with organizations to drive meaningful change through innovative, purpose-driven solutions

Employee Impact – Investing in mentorship, training, and a people-first culture fostering growth and belonging

Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Impact – Strengthening efforts to build a more equitable, inclusive workplace

Sustainability Impact – Taking measurable steps to reduce our environmental footprint and integrate responsible business practices

Looking ahead, Pariveda remains dedicated to deepening its impact, setting goals for sustainability, innovation, and community investment.

"Our work is never done," said Rogers. "We will continue challenging ourselves to grow, evolve, and set new benchmarks for responsible business in a rapidly changing world."

Explore the Full Impact Report

See how Pariveda helps organizations drive meaningful change: https://parivedasolutions.com/resources/pariveda-impact-report.

About Pariveda Solutions, Inc.

Pariveda is a North American-based, employee-owned professional services firm. We provide strategy and technology services across industries. As a mission-driven organization and Certified B Corp, we enable our clients to imagine and do more. From ideas to impact, we help clients get better at what they do to improve people and profits. We don't just get work done, we make potential possible. Learn more at www.parivedasolutions.com.

"Pariveda Solutions," "The Business of IT," and "Change is inevitable. Transformation is intentional." are registered trademarks of Pariveda Solutions, Inc., Dallas, Texas, USA.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pariveda Solutions