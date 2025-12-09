Pariveda Awarded a 2025 AWS Partner Award

Pariveda recognized as Social Impact Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pariveda is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). We are deeply honored to be named the winner of Social Impact Partner of the Year, recognizing AWS Partners committed to giving back to society through their people, resources and technology, leading initiatives to change our world for the better.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Pariveda's work with Stop Soldier Suicide, such as the Black Box Project®, was considered in its evaluation for this award. Together, Pariveda, AWS, and SSS built a scalable platform that leverages advanced data science and cloud technology to help predict suicide risk levels among veterans and service members. This solution empowers clinicians to intervene at the right time with the right resources, helping save lives and creating a model for how technology can drive meaningful social impact.

"This award reflects our mission-driven approach and commitment to purposeful profit," said Margaret Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Pariveda. "We develop talent to responsibly innovate with technology so that these solutions are a force for good while driving meaningful outcomes for our clients and communities."

"Our work with Stop Soldier Suicide on the Black Box Project® is deeply personal and profoundly impactful," said Jim Rogers, Managing Vice President at Pariveda. "By combining data science and cloud innovation, Stop Soldier Suicide is innovating to fundamentally change the way veterans and service members are cared for and supported. This award validates that technology, when applied with empathy and purpose, can change the world."

"We wanted to build the world's best suite of tools and models that can understand and predict an individual's risk and build a deeper understanding of who these veterans and service members are," said Austin Grimes, Chief Product Officer at Stop Soldier Suicide. "Because we are a lean nonprofit organization without internal capabilities to fully build and deploy cloud infrastructure, Pariveda serves as both an engineering team and strategic advisor."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Pariveda Solutions, Inc.

Pariveda is a North American-based, employee-owned professional services firm. We provide strategy and technology services across industries. As a mission-driven organization and Certified B Corp, we enable our clients to imagine and do more, whether it's making next quarter's goals or navigating the future. From ideas to impact, we help clients get better at what they do to improve people and profits. We don't just get the work done, we make potential possible.

"Pariveda Solutions" and "Pariveda" are registered trademarks of Pariveda Solutions, Inc., Dallas, Texas, USA.

About Stop Soldier Suicide

Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS) is a national nonprofit dedicated to reducing suicide among U.S. veterans and service members. Through evidence-based care and leading-edge research, SSS is working toward a future where the military community faces no greater risk for suicide than any other American. As part of this mission, Black Box Project® analyzes the digital footprints leading to a suicide to uncover patterns and warning signs previously invisible. Black Box Project® fills a critical research gap-- and equips SSS with life-saving knowledge to drive smarter interventions and save more lives.

