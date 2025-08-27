Pariveda Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pariveda, a strategy and technology firm that helps companies make potential possible, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Pariveda as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Pariveda as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in helping organizations apply generative AI to accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock new sources of value.

Pariveda takes ideas to impact by bringing deep experience in addressing complex business challenges with intelligent, scalable solutions using AWS generative AI technologies, which help improve customer experiences, accelerate informed action, and power next-generation capabilities for our clients.

"Pariveda is proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency," said Neha Kalantri, Head of Alliances and Strategic Partnerships at Pariveda. "This recognition reflects our commitment to helping clients thoughtfully apply emerging technologies like generative AI to create lasting business impact. We meet organizations where they are and guide them toward what's next, combining human insight with powerful platforms like AWS to unlock potential at every level."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of both startups and global enterprises.

Pariveda's generative AI offerings make it easier for clients to overcome today's challenges while developing the ability to see around corners for the future. These solutions include automating time-intensive processes like technical memo creation and improving how organizations manage and find critical information, saving time, reducing manual effort, and increasing confidence in decision-making. Guided by a mindset, not just a methodology, Pariveda blends strategy with technology to ensure AI initiatives align with long-term goals, drive adoption, and deliver measurable value.

