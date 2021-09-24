Parity Inc. places No. 59 on The Globe and Mail's third-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

"We are pleased to be included on this list again and to be recognized among peers for our work in the dynamic -- and rapidly growing -- field of HVAC efficiency-as-a-service," says Brad Pilgrim, CEO, Parity Inc. "A heightened commitment to energy efficiency and environmental sustainability across North America has fuelled the demand for innovative, cost-effective technology to address these priorities in our homes and communities.

As urban buildings contribute nearly 40% of the greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere each year, Parity has responded with the development of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven SaaS platform that integrates into a building's existing HVAC system and reduces energy waste and costs for multi-residential buildings. Parity's platform uses real-time data and reporting to optimize the air quality, comfort, and wellness of all the residents, while reducing their shared carbon footprint.

At the same time, progressive green building energy reduction laws are helping drive Parity's growth as a flexible, cost-effective technology. "Large urban centres like Toronto and New York are leading the charge toward smarter, greener living," says Pilgrim. "Buildings are under tremendous pressure to adapt to new ESG guidelines and deliver more energy-efficient assets. These kinds of green regulatory environments offer Parity an exceptional opportunity to showcase solutions that are not only smart, but are also easy to implement, and help drive compliance with even the most stringent environmental goals."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Established in 2016, Parity Inc. helps make urban living more sustainable by eliminating energy waste in multi-residential buildings. The company's proprietary AI-driven advanced HVAC control technology guarantees energy savings while maintaining maximum comfort for building residents. Trusted by property managers, condo boards, multifamily rental companies and HVAC mechanical providers, Parity's real-time dashboard and monthly reporting keep stakeholders always in the loop and in full control. To learn more, visit www.paritygo.com

