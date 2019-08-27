Parity assembles industry experts to form executive team, sets sights on North American expansion

Energy veterans add sector bench strength, additional thought leadership to growing Canadian proptech offering





Ron Seftel (former CEO, CFO Bullfrog Power) joins Parity as Chief Financial Officer





Mike Mulqueen (former Lead, CDM Business Development, Toronto Hydro) joins Parity as VP, Business Development





Paul Goddard , (former Vice President Field Operations, Enercare) joins Parity as SVP, Operations





Parity recently appointed John Macdonald (former Enercare CEO) as Chair of Board

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Parity Inc. (Parity), a Canadian proptech company using artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate energy waste in multi-residential buildings, is pleased to announce it has expanded its senior executive team with the hire of energy industry veterans Ron Seftel, Mike Mulqueen and Paul Goddard.

"I am pleased and proud to welcome Ron, Mike and Paul to the Parity team," says Brad Pilgrim, CEO, Parity. "Parity, as a philosophy and a company, represents our best efforts to re-imagine energy use in sustainable urban environments. As we continue to expand across North America, the addition of each of these energy sector leaders reflects our core commitment to an exceptional product offering as well as exceptional delivery."

Parity's energy management platform controls existing HVAC equipment in multi-residential buildings with AI to guarantee 20-30 per cent energy savings. The company's capital-light, non-intrusive model stands in contrast to more traditional energy retrofits, which typically require substantive investments in equipment and can be disruptive to occupants.

Ron Seftel, Chief Financial Officer

Ron is the former CEO of Bullfrog Power, another visionary company focused on transforming the electricity landscape in Canada to a more renewably-powered system. Known for his diligent financial stewardship, he offers Parity his ability to identify industry-leading market growth strategies while also working with all stakeholders: investors, customers, suppliers, partners and employees to increase overall enterprise value.

Mike Mulqueen, VP, Business Development

Previously, Mike led energy conservation strategy and key account customer engagement for the Commercial and Multi-Unit Residential Sectors at Toronto Hydro. Skilled in channel and business development, Mike will oversee Parity's efforts to engage building owners and managers, helping inform their capital and operational decisions and delivering significant bottom line savings via smart, AI-driven energy conservation technology.

Paul Goddard, SVP, Operations

Paul brings two decades of executive operations management experience in Energy and HVAC having worked in North American scale businesses including Enbridge, Direct Energy and Enercare.

Skilled in organizational leadership, customer service and strategic partner relations, Paul has a track record of leading significant operational efficiency improvement initiatives with large field based teams. Paul will apply his understanding of workforce planning, productivity improvement and customer service enhancement initiatives to support Parity's growth plans while ensuring client satisfaction.

"As CEO of a growing team in an evolving industry, my goal has been to build a dynamic executive team that is as innovative as they are rigorous, possessing as much passion as expertise and integrity," explains Pilgrim. "Mike, Ron and Paul are ideal additions to that team and we look forward to their contributions to not only the continued success of Parity but also to the overall social good that comes from applying smart solutions to current and critical energy management issues."

About Parity Inc.

Established in 2016, Parity Inc. helps make urban living more sustainable by eliminating energy waste in multi-residential buildings. The company's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Energy Management Platform offers guaranteed energy savings while maintaining maximum comfort for building residents. Trusted by a growing number of property managers, condo boards and mechanical partners, Parity's realtime dashboard and monthly reporting keep stakeholders always in the loop and in full control.

For more information, visit www.paritygo.com

SOURCE Parity Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: For more information, please contact: Marlo Taylor, mtaylor@gagecommunications.ca, 647-233-7636