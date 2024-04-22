Parisian Cabaret makes ground in Toronto!

Triangle d'Or Cabaret's Show "Déjà Vu" where Parisian allure meets Toronto's heart.

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Triangle d'Or Productions Inc. proudly announces the launch of its first show production, "Déjà Vu", in Toronto on May 10th, 2024.

" Déjà Vu " promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of Parisian allure and Toronto's vibrant spirit. Unlike traditional Burlesque, Triangle d'Or Cabaret Show offers a fresh and typical Parisian experience with a Twist, celebrating creativity and urban diversity while embracing all types of bodies with a touch of sensuality.

The inaugural performance series of " Déjà Vu " will take place at "The Don on Danforth," chosen as the perfect setting to host the mesmerizing spectacle. The show will run for 21 dates, starting from May 10, 2024, until August 3rd, 2024, providing ample opportunities for audiences to immerse themselves in the unforgettable experience.

"Get ready to be transported on a journey of elegance, intrigue, and delight, as we offer a taste of Paris without the need for a plane ticket," says Meydge Anguiley, the founder and creator of Triangle d'Or Productions Inc., who came from Paris to Toronto in 2018. "We feature our city's best performers, and you will find our stage graced by women of all races and shapes, and we are also proud to open the doors to male performers."

Created by an all-female creative team under the guidance of Meydge Anguiley, "Déjà Vu" mixes sophistication with a hint of provocative allure. Whether you're a seasoned fan of Cabaret shows or a newcomer to our world, " Déjà Vu" invites you to embark on a journey of discovery and indulgence.

Tickets for " Déjà Vu " are now available for purchase exclusively at www.triangledorcabaret.com .

Don't miss your chance to be part of the debut of Triangle d'Or Cabaret in Toronto.

For more information visit www.triangledorcabaret.com .

SOURCE Triangle d'Or Cabaret Productions Inc.